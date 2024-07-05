Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 stops in the pit lane. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 stops in the pit lane. Formula 1 World…

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday F1 practice at the British Grand Prix.

05 Jul 2024
17:04
That's a wrap

That's Friday practice at Silverstone done and dusted.

Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction and news.

17:01
Friday practice results at Silverstone

Here's the full order from Silverstone after the first two practice sessions 

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
17:00
Chequered flag

Norris on top again ahead of Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll and Russell.

16:54
It's raining

Into the final six minutes so expect most of the grid to return to the pit lane. 

16:49
Current order into the final 10 minutes

Norris, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll and Russell.

16:46
Race pace

Norris: 1m32.1s

Verstappen: 1m32.1s

Hamilton: 1m32.1s

Russell: 1m32.3s

16:38
Race simulations are underway

So here's the order after the qualifying simulations: Norris, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Hamulton, Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll and Russell.

16:36
Perez puts in a good lap

He slots into third in the Red Bull, 0.4s off Norris.

16:30
McLaren 1-2

Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2 with a mighty 1m25.549s, 0.3s ahead of Piastri. 

16:27
Great lap by Hulkenberg

A 1m26.990s puts him a tenth ahead of Leclerc. Both drivers on the softs. Very impressive. 

16:24
Strong lap by Bottas

He moves up to second with a 1m27.381s, just over a tenth behind Verstappen. He's ahead of Alonso.

16:16
Verstappen finds 0.6s

He sets a 1m27.223s now to extend his advantage to 0.8s over Leclerc.

16:14
Leclerc into second now

A 1m28.084s for Leclerc puts him 0.2s off Verstappen's top time.

Verstappen rejoins the track on the softs.

16:12
Hamilton moves up the order

He slots into second behind Verstappen, 0.270s off the pace.

16:08
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Gasly and Ocon.

16:05
Verstappen heads the order

A 1m27.831s for Verstappen puts him 0.3s ahead of Norris at the top of the timesheets.

16:01
FP2 underway

A busy start to FP2 with a number of drivers straight out there. A mixture of mediums and hards.

15:44
The story so far
  • Norris on top in FP1 ahead of Stroll and Piastri
  • Mercedes look impressive again, potentially the third-fastest team
  • Ferrari a little behind, as expected, given their high-speed struggles
  • On and off drizzle at Silverstone during Formula 3
13:35
Full order from FP1

The full timings from first practice at Silverstone 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
13:30
Chequered flag

Norris, Stroll, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz and Ocon is the top 10.

13:25
News from the FIA

The pit entry has been closed as Piastri has stopped in front of the FIA garage. 

13:22
Piastri going slow

"I think I have a hydraulic problem, I am going slow."

13:20
10 minutes to go

Norris, Stroll, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz and Ocon.

13:19
Verstappen radio

"It's starting to drizzle." 

13:18
Change at the top

Norris goes clear with a 1m27.420s, a tenth ahead of Stroll, who's put in a good lap in the Aston Martin.