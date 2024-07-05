2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Here are Friday's practice results from the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Free Practice 2

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.549s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m26.880s
3Sergio PerezGBROracle Red Bull Racing1m26.983s
4Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m26.990s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m27.150s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.202s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.233s
8Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m27.249s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.274s
10George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.294s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.372s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m27.381s
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m27.645s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.732s
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.743s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m27.745s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m27.809s
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m27.813s
19Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m27.916s
20Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.122s

Lando Norris topped both practice sessions for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix on Friday. Norris led a McLaren 1-2 at Silverstone as the rain held off until the final five minutes.

Sergio Perez enjoyed a strong session for Red Bull - having sat out in FP1 - 0.4s down on Norris' top time. Nico Hulkenberg also impressed, securing fourth overall for Haas.

Charles Leclerc ended up fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen was only seventh in the second Red Bull.

Free Practice 1

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.420s
2Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.554s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.631s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.729s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.738s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.794s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.858s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m27.903s
9Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m27.925s
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.974s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.082s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.254s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m28.477s
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.536s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.590s
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m28.649s
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.735s
18Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m29.078s
19Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.864s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m29.270s

Norris was the driver to beat in first F1 practice for the British GP, topping the timesheets ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Piastri completed a McLaren 1-3 in first practice.

Verstappen was fourth overall, 0.2s off Norris' top time, while George Russell completed the top five.

Alpine were running Jack Doohan, Red Bull used Isack Hadjar, and Williams had Franco Colapinto during FP1 as part of the young driver programme.

All three finished ahead of RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Jorge Martin: Ducati “one step ahead” despite Maverick Vinales lap record
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
8m ago
Marc Marquez “not worried about finger fracture, ribs bothering me the most”
Marc Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
25m ago
Lando Norris pulls clear in second British GP practice, Max Verstappen seventh
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
26m ago
Maverick Vinales outlines clear plan to fight for victory after dominant Friday
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
F1
Results
28m ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

F1
News
44m ago
Scrap for Carlos Sainz’s signature hots up - did Toto Wolff drop a key clue?
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. -
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown accuses Red Bull of ‘encouraging’ Max Verstappen’s aggressive style
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference…
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 stops in the pit lane. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 stops in the pit lane. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP