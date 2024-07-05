2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Free Practice 2
|2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.549s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.880s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|GBR
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m26.983s
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m26.990s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m27.150s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.202s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.233s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m27.249s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.274s
|10
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.294s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.372s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m27.381s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m27.645s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.732s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.743s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m27.745s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m27.809s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m27.813s
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m27.916s
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.122s
Lando Norris topped both practice sessions for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix on Friday. Norris led a McLaren 1-2 at Silverstone as the rain held off until the final five minutes.
Sergio Perez enjoyed a strong session for Red Bull - having sat out in FP1 - 0.4s down on Norris' top time. Nico Hulkenberg also impressed, securing fourth overall for Haas.
Charles Leclerc ended up fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen was only seventh in the second Red Bull.
Free Practice 1
|2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.420s
|2
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.554s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.631s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.729s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.738s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.794s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.858s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m27.903s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m27.925s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.974s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.082s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.254s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m28.477s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.536s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.590s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m28.649s
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.735s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m29.078s
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.864s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m29.270s
Norris was the driver to beat in first F1 practice for the British GP, topping the timesheets ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.
Piastri completed a McLaren 1-3 in first practice.
Verstappen was fourth overall, 0.2s off Norris' top time, while George Russell completed the top five.
Alpine were running Jack Doohan, Red Bull used Isack Hadjar, and Williams had Franco Colapinto during FP1 as part of the young driver programme.
All three finished ahead of RB's Yuki Tsunoda.