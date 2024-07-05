2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are Friday's practice results from the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Free Practice 2

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m26.549s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m26.880s 3 Sergio Perez GBR Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m26.983s 4 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m26.990s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m27.150s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.202s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.233s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m27.249s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.274s 10 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.294s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.372s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m27.381s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m27.645s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.732s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.743s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m27.745s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m27.809s 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m27.813s 19 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m27.916s 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.122s

Lando Norris topped both practice sessions for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix on Friday. Norris led a McLaren 1-2 at Silverstone as the rain held off until the final five minutes.

Sergio Perez enjoyed a strong session for Red Bull - having sat out in FP1 - 0.4s down on Norris' top time. Nico Hulkenberg also impressed, securing fourth overall for Haas.

Charles Leclerc ended up fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen was only seventh in the second Red Bull.

Free Practice 1

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m27.420s 2 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.554s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.631s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.729s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.738s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.794s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.858s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m27.903s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m27.925s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.974s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.082s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.254s 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m28.477s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.536s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.590s 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m28.649s 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.735s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m29.078s 19 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.864s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m29.270s

Norris was the driver to beat in first F1 practice for the British GP, topping the timesheets ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Piastri completed a McLaren 1-3 in first practice.

Verstappen was fourth overall, 0.2s off Norris' top time, while George Russell completed the top five.

Alpine were running Jack Doohan, Red Bull used Isack Hadjar, and Williams had Franco Colapinto during FP1 as part of the young driver programme.

All three finished ahead of RB's Yuki Tsunoda.