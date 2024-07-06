Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Piastri, Perez, Alonso and Hulkenberg.
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix.
A 1m39.546s puts him 0.8s ahead of Verstappen at the top of the order.
A 1m40.852s for Leclerc now as the benchmark is lowered. The track is drying, says Russell.
Verstappen, Hamilton and Norris complete the top four.
Gasly's car has been cleared and FP3 is back underway.
Tsunoda, Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen, Piastri, Ocon, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Bottas and Sainz.
Gasly has beached his Alpine in the gravel trap. The session has been halted.
A 1m48.364s puts him 0.2s ahead of Alonso at the top of the timesheets. The times will tumble as drivers adapt to the tricky conditions.
All cars are out on track except Hamilton's Mercedes.
Hulkenberg is the first driver out there on the intermediates.
- McLaren on top in both practice sessions with Norris leading the way
- Verstappen on the back foot in FP2, Helmut Marko claims McLaren simply on another level
- Mercedes strong in FP1; less so in FP2
- Aston Martin surprisingly in the mix so far anyway
- Damp conditions after the Formula 3 race was postponed due to heavy rain
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying for the British Grand Prix.
The action gets underway in just under 15 minutes' time.