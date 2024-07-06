Here are the results from qualifying for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.106s 1m26.723s 1m25.819s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.547s 1m26.770s 1m25.990s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.596s 1m26.559s 1m26.030s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.342s 1m26.796s 1m26.203s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.895s 1m26.733s 1m26.237s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.929s 1m26.847s 1m26.338s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.557s 1m26.843s 1m26.509s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.410s 1m26.938s 1m26.585s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m31.135s 1m26.933s 1m26.640s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.264s 1m26.730s 1m26.917s 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.496s 1m27.097s 12 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m31.608s 1m27.175s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.994s 1m27.269s 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.190s 1m27.867s 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.291s 1m27.949s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.431s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.905s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.557s 19 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m38.384s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m39.804s

Mercedes locked out the front row in F1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix as George Russell claimed pole position at Silverstone. He's the first British driver - other than Lewis Hamilton - to take pole on home soil since Damon Hill in 1996.

Lando Norris will start third after failing to improve on his final run. Max Verstappen had floor damage, so only secured fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri. Nico Hulkenberg starred with sixth for Haas.

Sergio Perez was knocked out in Q1 after spinning off at Copse.