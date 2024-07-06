2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.106s
|1m26.723s
|1m25.819s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.547s
|1m26.770s
|1m25.990s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.596s
|1m26.559s
|1m26.030s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.342s
|1m26.796s
|1m26.203s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.895s
|1m26.733s
|1m26.237s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.929s
|1m26.847s
|1m26.338s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.557s
|1m26.843s
|1m26.509s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.410s
|1m26.938s
|1m26.585s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.135s
|1m26.933s
|1m26.640s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.264s
|1m26.730s
|1m26.917s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.496s
|1m27.097s
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.608s
|1m27.175s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.994s
|1m27.269s
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.190s
|1m27.867s
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.291s
|1m27.949s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.431s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.905s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.557s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m38.384s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m39.804s
Mercedes locked out the front row in F1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix as George Russell claimed pole position at Silverstone. He's the first British driver - other than Lewis Hamilton - to take pole on home soil since Damon Hill in 1996.
Lando Norris will start third after failing to improve on his final run. Max Verstappen had floor damage, so only secured fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri. Nico Hulkenberg starred with sixth for Haas.
Sergio Perez was knocked out in Q1 after spinning off at Copse.