2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the results from qualifying for the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.106s1m26.723s1m25.819s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.547s1m26.770s1m25.990s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.596s1m26.559s1m26.030s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.342s1m26.796s1m26.203s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.895s1m26.733s1m26.237s
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.929s1m26.847s1m26.338s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.557s1m26.843s1m26.509s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.410s1m26.938s1m26.585s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m31.135s1m26.933s1m26.640s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.264s1m26.730s1m26.917s
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.496s1m27.097s 
12Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m31.608s1m27.175s 
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.994s1m27.269s 
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.190s1m27.867s 
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.291s1m27.949s 
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.431s  
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.905s  
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.557s  
19Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m38.384s  
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m39.804s  

Mercedes locked out the front row in F1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix as George Russell claimed pole position at Silverstone. He's the first British driver - other than Lewis Hamilton - to take pole on home soil since Damon Hill in 1996.

Lando Norris will start third after failing to improve on his final run. Max Verstappen had floor damage, so only secured fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri. Nico Hulkenberg starred with sixth for Haas.

Sergio Perez was knocked out in Q1 after spinning off at Copse.

