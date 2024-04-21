2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
That concludes our live coverage for the Chinese Grand Prix.
Top 10: Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.
He tells Red Bull to check his tyres after running over some debris.
Not a lot is happening other than Zhou moving up to 14th, getting past Magnussen,
Verstappen is running 13.3s clear of Norris.
Current order: Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.
Alonso breezes past Piastri now for seventh.
He dips a wheel in the gravel but keeps it together. Moments later he gets past Hamilton into Turn 6.
He's past Hulkenberg with the use of DRS.
He's got past Ocon and Albon already. Next up for him is Hulkenberg.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
Alonso has rejoined in 12th.
He comes in for the mediums after switching to the softs under the Safety Car.
A daring move from Hamilton to get past the Haas. He has Piastri just ahead now, who has "significant damage" according to McLaren.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.
A brave move into Turn 6 from Perez to finally get past Leclerc for third.
Perez is still stuck behind Leclerc in the battle for third on track. He's running in DRS though.
Too much damage to the rear of his RB so Ricciardo has been called into the pit lane.
Stroll has been given a 10-second time penalty for the hairpin incident with Ricciardo.
Sargeant gets the same penalty for a Safety Car infringement.
Verstappen's lead over Norris is only 1.3s after the first lap of racing.
The McLaren driver has broke DRS to Leclerc - impressive pace from Norris.
The race in Shanghai is back underway...
A reminder of the top 10: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.
We're on Lap 31...
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Ocon, Albon, Sargeant, Zhou, Gasly, Magnussen and Stroll.
Magnussen has spun Tsunoda around as well at Turn 6.
There's been carnage in the midfield with Stroll hitting the back of Ricciardo into the hairpin.