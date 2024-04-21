Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

21 Apr 2024
10:12
That's a wrap

That concludes our live coverage for the Chinese Grand Prix. 

09:53
Full results

Race results from the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix 

09:45
Verstappen wins in China for the first time

Top 10: Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

09:43
Verstappen starts the final lap

He tells Red Bull to check his tyres after running over some debris. 

09:42
Two laps to go

Not a lot is happening other than Zhou moving up to 14th, getting past Magnussen,

Verstappen is running 13.3s clear of Norris.

09:36
Five laps to go

Current order: Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

09:34
Lap 49/56

Alonso breezes past Piastri now for seventh. 

09:33
A big moment for Alonso

He dips a wheel in the gravel but keeps it together. Moments later he gets past Hamilton into Turn 6.

09:31
Alonso up to ninth now

He's past Hulkenberg with the use of DRS.

09:28
Alonso is flying out there

He's got past Ocon and Albon already. Next up for him is Hulkenberg.

09:25
The order on Lap 45

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

Alonso has rejoined in 12th.

09:24
Alonso pits again

He comes in for the mediums after switching to the softs under the Safety Car.

09:21
Hamilton overtakes Hulkenberg

A daring move from Hamilton to get past the Haas. He has Piastri just ahead now, who has "significant damage" according to McLaren.

09:19
Order on Lap 41

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

09:15
Perez gets through

A brave move into Turn 6 from Perez to finally get past Leclerc for third.

09:11
Lap 36/56

Perez is still stuck behind Leclerc in the battle for third on track. He's running in DRS though.

09:09
Ricciardo is out of the race

Too much damage to the rear of his RB so Ricciardo has been called into the pit lane.

09:07
Penalties

Stroll has been given a 10-second time penalty for the hairpin incident with Ricciardo.

Sargeant gets the same penalty for a Safety Car infringement. 

09:05
Verstappen leads

Verstappen's lead over Norris is only 1.3s after the first lap of racing. 

The McLaren driver has broke DRS to Leclerc - impressive pace from Norris.

09:03
Lap 32/56

The race in Shanghai is back underway...

09:01
Safety Car in this lap

A reminder of the top 10: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.

09:01
Still under Safety Car conditions

We're on Lap 31...

08:56
The order on Lap 28

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Ocon, Albon, Sargeant, Zhou, Gasly, Magnussen and Stroll.

08:54
Drama involving Magnussen

Magnussen has spun Tsunoda around as well at Turn 6.

08:53
Safety Car again

There's been carnage in the midfield with Stroll hitting the back of Ricciardo into the hairpin.