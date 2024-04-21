2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 5

Results from the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing56 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+13.773s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+19.160s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+23.623s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+33.983s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+38.724s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+43.414s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+56.198s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+57.986s
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+60.476s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+62.812s
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+65.506s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+69.223s
14Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+71.689s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+82.786s
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+87.553s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+95.110s
 Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamDNF
 Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamDNF
 Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick SauberDNF

Max Verstappen made it four wins from five races with another dominant victory at the returning F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s reigning world champion was once again in a league of his own as he survived two Safety Car restarts en route to a comfortable victory as F1 returned to Shanghai for the first time in five years.

It continued Verstappen’s run of winning every race he has finished so far in 2024, with only a retirement in Australia preventing a perfect record.

Lando Norris drove a great race to finish second ahead of Sergio Perez, who struggled with his pace following the Safety Car.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15 secs ago
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton ‘experiments’ with W15 “wasn’t the right thing to do”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
19 mins ago
“Seriously ridiculous, poor driving” - two F1 drivers hit with penalties in China
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
30 mins ago
‘F*** that guy’ -  Daniel Ricciardo fumes at Lance Stroll after Safety Car crash
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
46 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton teases Mercedes have “step forward coming” as Miami upgrade revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
49 mins ago
Aprilia explain new strategy for rider market after Fabio Quartararo failure
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Latest News

F1
News
58 mins ago
Lando Norris reveals McLaren bet: ‘I thought we’d be 35s behind Ferrari’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes explain problem which held Lewis Hamilton back at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to win incident-packed Chinese GP
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China