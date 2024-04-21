2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 5

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 56 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +13.773s 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +19.160s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +23.623s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +33.983s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +38.724s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +43.414s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +56.198s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +57.986s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +60.476s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +62.812s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +65.506s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +69.223s 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +71.689s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +82.786s 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +87.553s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +95.110s Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team DNF Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber DNF

Max Verstappen made it four wins from five races with another dominant victory at the returning F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s reigning world champion was once again in a league of his own as he survived two Safety Car restarts en route to a comfortable victory as F1 returned to Shanghai for the first time in five years.