2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 5
Results from the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|56 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+13.773s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+19.160s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+23.623s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+33.983s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+38.724s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+43.414s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+56.198s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+57.986s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+60.476s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+62.812s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+65.506s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+69.223s
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+71.689s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+82.786s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+87.553s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+95.110s
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|DNF
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|DNF
Max Verstappen made it four wins from five races with another dominant victory at the returning F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s reigning world champion was once again in a league of his own as he survived two Safety Car restarts en route to a comfortable victory as F1 returned to Shanghai for the first time in five years.
It continued Verstappen’s run of winning every race he has finished so far in 2024, with only a retirement in Australia preventing a perfect record.
Lando Norris drove a great race to finish second ahead of Sergio Perez, who struggled with his pace following the Safety Car.