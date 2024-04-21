F1 to discuss new points structure as midfield teams lobby for change

“For those running in the midfield where it is very, very competitive at the moment, it enables them to score points."

F1
F1

Formula 1 drivers are set to meet to discuss a new points structure which would see the 11th and 12th placed drivers in a grand prix add to their tally.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft said during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix: “Next week, the Formula 1 teams will gather, virtually, to discuss a proposal for the future to have points down to 12th place.

“Obviously it goes down to 10th, at the moment.

“There is a proposal to make it points down to 12th, which I don’t disagree with at all.

“For those running in the midfield where it is very, very competitive at the moment, it enables them to score points.

“It enables fans, I think, to differentiate why one team is ahead of another when they haven’t scored any points.”

But Crofty suggested an even greater change to the current system.

“I’d go one step further,” he said. “If you finish a race, you score at least one point!

“I’d have points from first all the way down to 20th. If you finish, you get at least a point.

“Reward some of the overtaking!”

Nico Rosberg, commentating in Shanghai with Crofty, replied: “I like it the way it is…”

Motorsport first reported the discussion which is set to take place between F1 teams, the FIA and F1 management.

The proposal is not to change the quantity of points awarded in the front-running positions.

Only P8 to P12 would receive a different total of points to the current rule.

The smaller teams on the F1 grid are behind this proposal after lobbying for a change which they claim would benefit the sport as a whole.

The proposal that F1 teams will discuss
Drivers' finishing positionPoints currently awardedThe new proposal
12525
21818
31515
41212
51010
688
766
845
924
1013
1102
1201
Fastest lap11

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
18 mins ago
“Seriously ridiculous, poor driving” - two F1 drivers hit with penalties in China
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
29 mins ago
‘F*** that guy’ -  Daniel Ricciardo fumes at Lance Stroll after Safety Car crash
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
45 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton teases Mercedes have “step forward coming” as Miami upgrade revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
48 mins ago
Aprilia explain new strategy for rider market after Fabio Quartararo failure
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
57 mins ago
Lando Norris reveals McLaren bet: ‘I thought we’d be 35s behind Ferrari’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…

Latest News

F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes explain problem which held Lewis Hamilton back at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to win incident-packed Chinese GP
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China
F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 5
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…