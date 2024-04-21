F1 to discuss new points structure as midfield teams lobby for change

Formula 1 drivers are set to meet to discuss a new points structure which would see the 11th and 12th placed drivers in a grand prix add to their tally.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft said during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix: “Next week, the Formula 1 teams will gather, virtually, to discuss a proposal for the future to have points down to 12th place.

“Obviously it goes down to 10th, at the moment.

“There is a proposal to make it points down to 12th, which I don’t disagree with at all.

“For those running in the midfield where it is very, very competitive at the moment, it enables them to score points.

“It enables fans, I think, to differentiate why one team is ahead of another when they haven’t scored any points.”

But Crofty suggested an even greater change to the current system.

“I’d go one step further,” he said. “If you finish a race, you score at least one point!

“I’d have points from first all the way down to 20th. If you finish, you get at least a point.

“Reward some of the overtaking!”

Nico Rosberg, commentating in Shanghai with Crofty, replied: “I like it the way it is…”

Motorsport first reported the discussion which is set to take place between F1 teams, the FIA and F1 management.

The proposal is not to change the quantity of points awarded in the front-running positions.

Only P8 to P12 would receive a different total of points to the current rule.

The smaller teams on the F1 grid are behind this proposal after lobbying for a change which they claim would benefit the sport as a whole.