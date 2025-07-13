A MotoGP rider hit with a penalty he may not serve for some time

Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori has been given a penalty for crashing under yellow flags during Sunday’s MotoGP German Grand Prix but may not serve the punishment for a while.

In what was a crash-strewn 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring on Sunday, just 10 riders of the 18 starters made it to the chequered flag.

Lorenzo Savadori crashed at the start of the grand prix, but was able to rejoin and was on course to score a point due to the high attrition rate before falling for a second time at Turn 1 in the latter stages.

Though uninjured in the spill, he was hauled in front of the stewards for crashing under yellow flags.

The yellow flags were being waved for a collision between Ai Ogura and Joan Mir at the same corner just moments before.

The stewards took a dim view of Savadori’s actions and have handed him a double long lap penalty for the next grand prix he participates in.

However, that remains in question.

He said of his race: “It was a rather difficult weekend because the track was basically new to me and the constant weather changes certainly didn’t help. 

"Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the race and I crashed. I’m sorry and I apologise to the entire team and to Aprilia. 

"In spite of everything, we are still satisfied and remain positive, because we tested some interesting upgrades and the bike is getting better and better.”

The Aprilia test rider has been deputising for much of this season for the injured Jorge Martin on the world champion’s side of the Noale factory’s garage.

But that role is set to come to an end next weekend when Martin makes his return to race action at the Czech Grand Prix.

As Aprilia is a C-ranked concession manufacturer, Savadori is permitted to make up to six grand prix starts as a wildcard.

Due to his duties as Martin’s replacement, that tally of six wildcard entries remains in tact for Aprilia.

However, should it achieve enough points by the summer break and advance to concession rank B, it will be permitted just three wildcards per season.

With Martin set to return at Brno, it is unclear when Savadori will be seen again.

Aprilia will likely want to use him as a wildcard at the team’s home event at Misano in mid-September to prepare the RS-GP for Monday’s post-race test.

A change in the wording of the regulations in recent years to avoid riders who miss races with injury not serving penalties they’ve earned means Savadori’s double long lap will hang over him until his next race appearance.

Miguel Oliveira earned a penalty for a collision during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix that ultimately carried over into the first round of the 2024 campaign, as he missed the final race with injury.

Lewis Duncan
