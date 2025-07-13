Marc Marquez explains how he avoided crash: "I saw the marks on the next lap"

Marc Marquez dominated German MotoGP

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez says the numerous crashes around him “gave me extra concentration” to avoid a similar fate and dominate the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider came into Sunday’s 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring staring down a fourth successive perfect weekend, having won Saturday’s wet sprint.

Establishing a lead from pole from the off on Sunday, Marquez eventually got to the chequered flag just under seven seconds ahead of the chasing pack to score aa seventh grand prix win of the season and extend his championship lead to 83 points.

Just 10 riders finished the grand prix from the 18 starters, marking the lowest number of classified runners since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix.

Marquez says it was easy to crash because of a tailwind at Turn 1 as well as a lack of grip from rainfall on Saturday and overnight, but the misfortune for others kept him concentrated.

“I tried to focus, to understand, everything,” he told TNT Sport.

“At Turn 1 I understood that there was - not a lot - but there was tailwind.

“So you cannot brake at the same place. The directions of the bike are different.

“This, plus that we had less rubber on the track from the rain conditions yesterday.

“It was tricky. I saw the marks [from the crashes] on the next lap. Those crashes gave me extra concentration.”

Marc Marquez: "It was my biggest advantage of the year"

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marquez’s victory is his ninth at the Sachsenring in the premier class and moves him to second on the all-time winners list with 69.

He achieved that milestone in his 200th MotoGP race start, with Marquez noting that the slippery conditions also proved helpful to him as those are “my conditions”.

“It is super nice to arrive to 200th grands prix with a victory,” he added.

“This one, at the Sachsenring, I was looking for because we know it is a good track for me.

“It was my biggest advantage [at the chequered flag] of the year.

“I was riding in a good way and the track was slippery, which are my conditions.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
27m ago
Pecco Bagnaia needs “two or three steps forward” after lucky German MotoGP podium
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
37m ago
Honda update on Joan Mir who bemoans “again and again” misfortune
Joan Mir, Ai Ogura, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
44m ago
“Not talking” the key for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 WorldSBK turnaround
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
50m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Prefer not” to start on pole, “gives hope” but “zero potential”
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hit with a penalty he may not serve for some time
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains how he avoided crash: "I saw the marks on the next lap"
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: “Injury helped me to not crash” in German MotoGP, "I was a passenger"
Alex Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Nolan Siegel declared not fit for IndyCar Farm to Finish 275
Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio explains why he has “a big smile” despite German MotoGP crash
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 German MotoGP
Moto2 News
1h ago
Jake Dixon didn’t receive an apology - they “try to ride on desperation”
Jake Dixon