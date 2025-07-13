Marc Marquez explains how he avoided crash: "I saw the marks on the next lap"

Marc Marquez says the numerous crashes around him “gave me extra concentration” to avoid a similar fate and dominate the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider came into Sunday’s 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring staring down a fourth successive perfect weekend, having won Saturday’s wet sprint.

Establishing a lead from pole from the off on Sunday, Marquez eventually got to the chequered flag just under seven seconds ahead of the chasing pack to score aa seventh grand prix win of the season and extend his championship lead to 83 points.

Just 10 riders finished the grand prix from the 18 starters, marking the lowest number of classified runners since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix.

Marquez says it was easy to crash because of a tailwind at Turn 1 as well as a lack of grip from rainfall on Saturday and overnight, but the misfortune for others kept him concentrated.

“I tried to focus, to understand, everything,” he told TNT Sport.

“At Turn 1 I understood that there was - not a lot - but there was tailwind.

“So you cannot brake at the same place. The directions of the bike are different.

“This, plus that we had less rubber on the track from the rain conditions yesterday.

“It was tricky. I saw the marks [from the crashes] on the next lap. Those crashes gave me extra concentration.”

Marc Marquez: "It was my biggest advantage of the year"

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Marquez’s victory is his ninth at the Sachsenring in the premier class and moves him to second on the all-time winners list with 69.

He achieved that milestone in his 200th MotoGP race start, with Marquez noting that the slippery conditions also proved helpful to him as those are “my conditions”.

“It is super nice to arrive to 200th grands prix with a victory,” he added.

“This one, at the Sachsenring, I was looking for because we know it is a good track for me.

“It was my biggest advantage [at the chequered flag] of the year.

“I was riding in a good way and the track was slippery, which are my conditions.”