Fabio di Giannantonio explains why he has “a big smile” despite German MotoGP crash

Fabio di Giannantonio was searching for positives after crashing out of a potential season-best second place, behind runaway winner Marc Marquez, at the German MotoGP.

The Italian had surged from seventh on the grid to third by Turn 1, then swiftly overtook Marco Bezzecchi to become Marquez’s nearest challenger during the dry 30-lap race at the Sachsenring.

But while Marquez built a safe buffer ahead, Bezzecchi was lurking behind when di Giannantonio lost the front into Turn 1, becoming one of eight riders who failed to finish Sunday’s grand prix.

“It doesn’t change much if a lot of riders crashed or not,” di Giannantonio told MotoGP’s After The Flag show.

“I really wanted to finish the race in a super way, like I was doing.”

Rather than trying to reel in Marquez, the VR46 Ducati rider explained he was attempting to keep clear of Bezzecchi when the crash occurred.

“I wanted to make my rhythm. I was doing it. I was trying to push a bit, to make a gap from Bez. And I lost the front.

“The crash was hard in the gravel, but I am okay. Just a few bumps.”

The fall also cost him the chance to claim a third podium of the season, but di Giannantonio remained upbeat.

“We have to take the positives - we were fast, we were there. We were the closest rider to Marc, who is untouchable here.

“It means that we are getting stronger and stronger."

di Giannantonio now heads straight to Brno, back on the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020, for next weekend’s Czech round, determined to make amends.

“We have to be super happy, with a big smile, and in Brno we will come back stronger.”

With Diggia and then Bezzecchi crashing out of second place, Marc Marquez went on to win by over 6 seconds from younger brother Alex Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia, who like Marc Marquez and di Giannantonio rides a GP25, completed the podium.