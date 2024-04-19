2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in sprint qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.
Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Bottas and Zhou.
His lap was deleted but now it has been reinstated. Crazy scenes.
But his lap has been deleted...
It's the seven-time world champion who claims provisional pole in Shanghai.
It's all going to change though.
It's all changing at the front.
Less than a minute to go.
He runs wide at the final corner meaning his lap will be deleted again.
Perez, Bottas, Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Sainz, Zhou, Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton.
Leclerc returns to the pit lane after his crash.
Leclerc has just brushed the barrier. Just before that Norris had nearly lost control of his McLaren.
All drivers are out on track running on the intermediates.
Russell, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo and Stroll.
The rain is getting heavier as the FIA declare the track to be wet.
"Rain expected in less than three minutes."
Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m35.606s, a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Perez completes the top three, with a storming final sector.
A 1m35.853s for Piastri puts him top of the order, over a tenth ahead of Norris.
Magnussen and Stroll complete the timesheet currently.
"It could be the one lap that matters," Norris is told.
This should be fun.
A rush to the end of the pit lane with rain on the way. SQ2 kicks off in two minutes.
As they deal with the fire...
Like in FP1, there's a fire burning down at Turn 5.
Out in SQ1: Gasly Ocon, Albon, Tsunoda and Sargeant.
Russell is still in the drop-zone here...
He splits the two Red Bull drivers to go second overall.
Albon, Russell, Ocon, Sargeant and Tsunoda.