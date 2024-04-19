Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20; and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing…

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in sprint qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The full order from an exciting sprint qualifying in Shanghai 

19 Apr 2024
09:28
Full results

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
09:22
Top 10

Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Bottas and Zhou.

09:21
Norris back on pole!

His lap was deleted but now it has been reinstated. Crazy scenes.

09:20
Norris takes pole

But his lap has been deleted...

09:19
Hamilton on top now!

It's the seven-time world champion who claims provisional pole in Shanghai.

It's all going to change though.

09:18
Alonso goes fastest now!

It's all changing at the front.

Less than a minute to go.

09:18
Another mistake from Verstappen

He runs wide at the final corner meaning his lap will be deleted again.

09:16
Order after the first runs

Perez, Bottas, Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Sainz, Zhou, Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton.

09:14
Five minutes to go

Leclerc returns to the pit lane after his crash.

09:13
It looks slippery out there

Leclerc has just brushed the barrier. Just before that Norris had nearly lost control of his McLaren.

09:11
SQ3 underway

All drivers are out on track running on the intermediates.

09:02
Out in SQ2

Russell, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo and Stroll.

09:01
SQ2 looks to be over

The rain is getting heavier as the FIA declare the track to be wet.

09:00
Bottas is told

"Rain expected in less than three minutes." 

08:59
Five minutes to go

Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m35.606s, a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

Perez completes the top three, with a storming final sector. 

08:58
Piastri sets the pace

A 1m35.853s for Piastri puts him top of the order, over a tenth ahead of Norris.

Magnussen and Stroll complete the timesheet currently. 

08:56
Eyes on the sky

"It could be the one lap that matters," Norris is told.

08:54
SQ2 is underway

This should be fun.

08:51
Rain on the way

A rush to the end of the pit lane with rain on the way. SQ2 kicks off in two minutes.

08:48
SQ2 delayed

As they deal with the fire... 

08:46
The fire is back

Like in FP1, there's a fire burning down at Turn 5.

08:43
Russell makes it through

Out in SQ1: Gasly Ocon, Albon, Tsunoda and Sargeant.

08:42
Chequered flag

Russell is still in the drop-zone here...

08:40
Norris improves

He splits the two Red Bull drivers to go second overall. 

08:39
In the drop-zone currently

Albon, Russell, Ocon, Sargeant and Tsunoda.