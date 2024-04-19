2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Results from sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m36.384s
|1m36.047s
|1m57.940s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m37.181s
|1m36.287s
|1m59.201s
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.883s
|1m36.119s
|1m59.915s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.456s
|1m35.606s
|2m00.028s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m36.719s
|1m36.052s
|2m00.214s
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.110s
|1m35.781s
|2m00.375s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m36.537s
|1m35.711s
|2m00.566s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m36.542s
|1m35.853s
|2m00.990s
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m37.112s
|1m36.056s
|2m01.044s
|10
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m37.544s
|1m36.307s
|2m03.537s
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m37.310s
|1m36.345s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m37.033s
|1m36.473s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m36.924s
|1m36.478s
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m37.321s
|1m36.553s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.961s
|1m36.677s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m37.632s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m37.720s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m37.812s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m37.892s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m37.923s
Lando Norris claimed pole position for Saturday's sprint race in a chaotic qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit.
It looked like Lewis Hamilton was going to secure pole but Norris' lap - which was initially deleted for track limits - was reinstated.
Norris secured an impressive pole for the sprint race ahead of Hamilton, while Fernando Alonso completed the top three.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen had a scrappy session as he secured fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz.
Sergio Perez led the early stages but dropped to sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who brushed the barrier.