2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m36.384s 1m36.047s 1m57.940s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m37.181s 1m36.287s 1m59.201s 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.883s 1m36.119s 1m59.915s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.456s 1m35.606s 2m00.028s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m36.719s 1m36.052s 2m00.214s 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.110s 1m35.781s 2m00.375s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m36.537s 1m35.711s 2m00.566s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m36.542s 1m35.853s 2m00.990s 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m37.112s 1m36.056s 2m01.044s 10 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m37.544s 1m36.307s 2m03.537s 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m37.310s 1m36.345s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m37.033s 1m36.473s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m36.924s 1m36.478s 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m37.321s 1m36.553s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.961s 1m36.677s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m37.632s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m37.720s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m37.812s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m37.892s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m37.923s

Lando Norris claimed pole position for Saturday's sprint race in a chaotic qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit.

It looked like Lewis Hamilton was going to secure pole but Norris' lap - which was initially deleted for track limits - was reinstated.

Norris secured an impressive pole for the sprint race ahead of Hamilton, while Fernando Alonso completed the top three.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen had a scrappy session as he secured fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez led the early stages but dropped to sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who brushed the barrier.