2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Results from sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m36.384s1m36.047s1m57.940s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m37.181s1m36.287s1m59.201s
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.883s1m36.119s1m59.915s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.456s1m35.606s2m00.028s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m36.719s1m36.052s2m00.214s
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.110s1m35.781s2m00.375s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m36.537s1m35.711s2m00.566s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m36.542s1m35.853s2m00.990s
9Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m37.112s1m36.056s2m01.044s
10Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m37.544s1m36.307s2m03.537s
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m37.310s1m36.345s 
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m37.033s1m36.473s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m36.924s1m36.478s 
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m37.321s1m36.553s 
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.961s1m36.677s 
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m37.632s  
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m37.720s  
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m37.812s  
19Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m37.892s  
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m37.923s  

Lando Norris claimed pole position for Saturday's sprint race in a chaotic qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit.

It looked like Lewis Hamilton was going to secure pole but Norris' lap - which was initially deleted for track limits - was reinstated.

Norris secured an impressive pole for the sprint race ahead of Hamilton, while Fernando Alonso completed the top three.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen had a scrappy session as he secured fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez led the early stages but dropped to sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who brushed the barrier.

