2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the sprint race for the Chinese Grand Prix.
- The sprint starts at 4am UK time
- How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race: Live stream for free
Follow all of the F1 action from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race here.
Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to the sprint race as we build up to qualifying.
Top eight points scorers: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri and Russell.
Verstappen has a 11.5s lead over Hamilton.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Zhou and Magnussen.
An epic scrap between Alonso, Perez, Sainz and Leclerc.
Alonso is forced into the pit lane after picking up a puncture while Perez is up to third.
Leclerc looks to attack Perez into the hairpin but can't get through.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Russell and Zhou.
Verstappen makes the most of DRS to get past his old rival into the hairpin for the lead of the sprint.
He locks up into the hairpin which allows Verstappen to get within DRS range on Lap 9.
There's a 1.6s gap between Hamilton and Verstappen in the battle for the win.
Verstappen into second ahead of Alonso with the use of DRS into the hairpin.
Verstappen is now in DRS range of Alonso for second. It looks like the Red Bull's battery issues have been resolved.
Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Zhou and Russell.
Hamilton continues to lead the sprint, 1.3s ahead of Alonso, who is 1.3s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen has been dropped by Alonso ahead with the gap now at 1.7s.
He's reporting some battery issues over the radio.
Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, perez, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas, Russell, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Ocon.
Hamilton goes on the aggressive into Turn 1 as he leads from Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Leclerc.
It's lights out and away we go in Shanghai!
Norris leads the pack away on the formation lap.
Everyone on mediums except Russell, who is on the softs.
Looks like there's perfect conditions for racing in Shanghai. Ted Kravitz is in his shorts!
Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Bottas, Zhou, Russell, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll, Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Tsunoda and Sargeant.
Good morning everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the sprint race in China.
The action kicks off in just over 10 minutes' time.