Williams Racing FW46 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the sprint race for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Follow all of the F1 action from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race here.

20 Apr 2024
04:43
That's a wrap

04:43
The order from Shanghai

Full race results from China

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
04:36
Verstappen wins the sprint

Top eight points scorers: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri and Russell.

04:35
Onto the final lap

Verstappen has a 11.5s lead over Hamilton.

04:34
The order on Lap 18

Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Zhou and Magnussen.

04:32
It's all kicking off

An epic scrap between Alonso, Perez, Sainz and Leclerc.

Alonso is forced into the pit lane after picking up a puncture while Perez is up to third.

04:28
Five laps to go

Leclerc looks to attack Perez into the hairpin but can't get through.

04:25
Lap 1 of the sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
04:23
The order on Lap 12

Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Russell and Zhou.

04:20
Verstappen leads

Verstappen makes the most of DRS to get past his old rival into the hairpin for the lead of the sprint.

04:18
A mistake from Hamilton

He locks up into the hairpin which allows Verstappen to get within DRS range on Lap 9.

04:18
Verstappen chasing Hamilton

There's a 1.6s gap between Hamilton and Verstappen in the battle for the win.

04:16
Lap 7/19

Verstappen into second ahead of Alonso with the use of DRS into the hairpin.

04:15
Lap 6/19

Verstappen is now in DRS range of Alonso for second. It looks like the Red Bull's battery issues have been resolved.

04:13
The order on Lap 5

Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Zhou and Russell.

04:10
Lap 4/19

Hamilton continues to lead the sprint, 1.3s ahead of Alonso, who is 1.3s ahead of Verstappen.

04:09
Lap 3/19

Verstappen has been dropped by Alonso ahead with the gap now at 1.7s.

He's reporting some battery issues over the radio. 

04:07
The order on Lap 2

Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, perez, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas, Russell,  Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Ocon.

04:06
Hamilton leads

Hamilton goes on the aggressive into Turn 1 as he leads from Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Leclerc.

04:03
The sprint is underway

It's lights out and away we go in Shanghai!

04:01
Formation lap underway

Norris leads the pack away on the formation lap.

03:57
Tyres

Everyone on mediums except Russell, who is on the softs.

03:51
Weather

Looks like there's perfect conditions for racing in Shanghai. Ted Kravitz is in his shorts!

03:49
The grid

Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Bottas, Zhou, Russell, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll, Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Tsunoda and Sargeant.

03:47
Welcome!

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the sprint race in China.

The action kicks off in just over 10 minutes' time. 