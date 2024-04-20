2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Results from the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing19 Laps
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team13.043s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing15.258s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari17.486s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari20.696s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team22.088s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team24.713s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team25.696s
9Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber31.951s
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team37.398s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team37.840s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber38.295s
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team39.841s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team40.299s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team40.838s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team41.870s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing42.998s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing46.352s
19Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team49.630s
 Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant sprint race victory at the Shanghai International Circuit, overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the process.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Verstappen seemed to bide his time behind Hamilton - who got ahead of Lando Norris, who made a mistake into Turn 2 - and Fernando Alonso.

By Lap 9, Verstappen had claimed the race lead after Hamilton made a mistake at the hairpin on the previous lap, reducing the advantage the Mercedes driver had built up.

From then on, Verstappen’s pace was frightening, building up a 13s lead over Hamilton.

