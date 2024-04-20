2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Laps 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 13.043s 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 15.258s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 17.486s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 20.696s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 22.088s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 24.713s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 25.696s 9 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 31.951s 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 37.398s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 37.840s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 38.295s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 39.841s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 40.299s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 40.838s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 41.870s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 42.998s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 46.352s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 49.630s Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant sprint race victory at the Shanghai International Circuit, overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the process.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Verstappen seemed to bide his time behind Hamilton - who got ahead of Lando Norris, who made a mistake into Turn 2 - and Fernando Alonso.

By Lap 9, Verstappen had claimed the race lead after Hamilton made a mistake at the hairpin on the previous lap, reducing the advantage the Mercedes driver had built up.

From then on, Verstappen’s pace was frightening, building up a 13s lead over Hamilton.