2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Results from the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19 Laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|13.043s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15.258s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|17.486s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20.696s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|22.088s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|24.713s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|25.696s
|9
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|31.951s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|37.398s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|37.840s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|38.295s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|39.841s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|40.299s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|40.838s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|41.870s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|42.998s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|46.352s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|49.630s
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
Max Verstappen claimed a dominant sprint race victory at the Shanghai International Circuit, overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the process.
Starting from fourth on the grid, Verstappen seemed to bide his time behind Hamilton - who got ahead of Lando Norris, who made a mistake into Turn 2 - and Fernando Alonso.
By Lap 9, Verstappen had claimed the race lead after Hamilton made a mistake at the hairpin on the previous lap, reducing the advantage the Mercedes driver had built up.
From then on, Verstappen’s pace was frightening, building up a 13s lead over Hamilton.