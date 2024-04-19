Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20; and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing…
LIVE

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Follow all of the F1 action from Shanghai here with the Crash.net live blog.

19 Apr 2024
07:11
What happened in FP1?

Read our report here...

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
05:31
Top 10

Stroll, Piastri, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Ocon, Albon, Ricciardo and Bottas.

05:31
Chequered flag

Looks like Stroll is going to top the session here in FP1.

05:29
Stroll takes P1

Stroll takes to the top now for Aston Martin, 0.3s ahead of Piastri. 

05:27
Norris

Norris was on course to go 0.4s clear at the top of the timesheets but he returns to the pit lane.

05:26
Piastri goes fastest

Not sure we were expecting that... he sets a 1m36.629s to topple Verstappen.

05:25
Strong lap by Ocon

He goes third-fastest in the upgraded Alpine.

05:24
Five minutes to go

Verstappen, Perez, Albon, Ricciardo, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Sainz and Sargeant is the top 10 currently.

05:22
Verstappen restores order

It's a 1m36.660s for Verstappen, just under 0.5s clear of Perez. 

05:20
Albon takes to the top now

Albon is the latest driver to make the most of the softs, storming to the top of the order.

05:17
Sargeant goes second

Sargeant slots into second on the softs. As we enter the final 15 minutes, expect plenty of qualifying simulations. 

05:16
Somewhat of an adventure for Alonso

Alonso goes down the escape road on the entry of the pit lane before spinning around to get back going again.

05:09
Into the final 20 minutes of FP1

The current order is: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Ocon, Norris, Russell, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Alonso.

05:05
Leclerc finds more time

He lowers his benchmark to a 1m38.090s, 0.3s ahead of teammate Sainz. Lower down the field, Russell slots into sixth.

05:04
Pit lane shots
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
05:01
Order with 30 minutes to go

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Norris, Gasly, Stroll, Alonso and Zhou.

04:58
Leclerc makes it a Ferrari 1-2

A 1m38.130s for Leclerc now puts him top of the pile, 0.252s ahead of Sainz.

04:58
Sainz goes fastest

A 1m38.382s for Sainz on the softs put him top of the timesheets. 

04:54
Leclerc up to fourth

The two Ferraris are running on the softs, allowing Leclerc to set the fourth-best time.

04:50
FP1 back underway

The fire at Turn 7 has been cleared so the session is underway again.

04:45
Red flag

"There is a fire on the grass at Turn 7," Ocon reports. 

04:44
Verstappen improves

Verstappen extends his advantage to 0.6s now over Perez as he sets a 1m38.498s.

04:41
The order after 10 minutes

Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll, Zhou, Magnussen and Hamilton.

04:39
Alonso slots into second

On the hards, Alonso gets within a tenth of Verstappen's top time. Ocon completes the top three for Alpine.

04:36
Verstappen gets to work

He storms to P1 with a 1m39.497s, 1.1s ahead of Gasly.