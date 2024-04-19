2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
- Sprint shootout is at 8:30am UK time
Stroll, Piastri, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Ocon, Albon, Ricciardo and Bottas.
Looks like Stroll is going to top the session here in FP1.
Stroll takes to the top now for Aston Martin, 0.3s ahead of Piastri.
Norris was on course to go 0.4s clear at the top of the timesheets but he returns to the pit lane.
Not sure we were expecting that... he sets a 1m36.629s to topple Verstappen.
He goes third-fastest in the upgraded Alpine.
Verstappen, Perez, Albon, Ricciardo, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Sainz and Sargeant is the top 10 currently.
It's a 1m36.660s for Verstappen, just under 0.5s clear of Perez.
Albon is the latest driver to make the most of the softs, storming to the top of the order.
Sargeant slots into second on the softs. As we enter the final 15 minutes, expect plenty of qualifying simulations.
Alonso goes down the escape road on the entry of the pit lane before spinning around to get back going again.
The current order is: Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Ocon, Norris, Russell, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Alonso.
He lowers his benchmark to a 1m38.090s, 0.3s ahead of teammate Sainz. Lower down the field, Russell slots into sixth.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Norris, Gasly, Stroll, Alonso and Zhou.
A 1m38.130s for Leclerc now puts him top of the pile, 0.252s ahead of Sainz.
A 1m38.382s for Sainz on the softs put him top of the timesheets.
The two Ferraris are running on the softs, allowing Leclerc to set the fourth-best time.
The fire at Turn 7 has been cleared so the session is underway again.
"There is a fire on the grass at Turn 7," Ocon reports.
Verstappen extends his advantage to 0.6s now over Perez as he sets a 1m38.498s.
Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll, Zhou, Magnussen and Hamilton.
On the hards, Alonso gets within a tenth of Verstappen's top time. Ocon completes the top three for Alpine.
He storms to P1 with a 1m39.497s, 1.1s ahead of Gasly.