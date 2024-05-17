2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened
Lap times from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
That's Friday at Imola done and dusted. Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to practice.
Top 10: Leclerc, Piastri, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg and Alonso.
He runs off into the gravel trap as we enter the final five minutes.
With the qualifying simulations done and dusted, here's the full order: Leclerc, Piastri. Tsunoda, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg and Alonso.
11th-20th: RIcciardo, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Gasly, Bottas, Magnussen, Albon, Zhou and Sargeant.
Verstappen appears to have been impeded by Hamilton - and he lets the Mercedes driver know.
He moves into third ahead of the two Mercedes drivers as Leclerc lowers the benchmark to do a 1m15.906s.
Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Alonso.
He puts in a 1m15.969s, 0.4s ahead of Sainz. Hamilton is 0.7s off in third.
For the third race running, Norris bails out on his final lap in practice. He was on course to go 0.5s ahead of Leclerc.
As the soft tyre runs get underway, Russell only manages fourth overall. Let's see what the Red Bulls and Ferraris can do.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Norris, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Piastri and Alonso.
Leclerc sets a 1m16.677s which puts him 0.003s ahead of teammate Sainz.
He goes 0.161s clear of Tsunoda at the top of the timesheets.
He goes top with a 1m16.895s.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hamilton, Piastri and Gasly.
Leclerc and Sainz storm to the top of the order but they're soon beaten by Norris and then Verstappen.
The two Mercedes drivers are out there on the hards/. Russell takes to the top with a 1m18.102s, 0.5s ahead of Alonso.
Second practice at Imola is now underway!
Charles Leclerc topped FP1 in the upgraded Ferrari, while Max Verstappen struggled with a number of off-track moments.
The second session at Imola kicks off in just 20 minutes' time.
Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri and Alonso.
Another off for Verstappen...