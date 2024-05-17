Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7…

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened

Lap times from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

17 May 2024
17:07
That's a wrap

That's Friday at Imola done and dusted. Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to practice. 

17:05
Lap times and results here

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

17:00
Chequered flag

Top 10: Leclerc, Piastri, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg and Alonso.

16:54
Another off for Verstappen

He runs off into the gravel trap as we enter the final five minutes.

16:54
On track in FP2
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
16:43
Into the final 20 minutes

With the qualifying simulations done and dusted, here's the full order: Leclerc, Piastri. Tsunoda, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hulkenberg and Alonso.

11th-20th: RIcciardo, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Gasly, Bottas, Magnussen, Albon, Zhou and Sargeant.

16:37
Verstappen not happy

Verstappen appears to have been impeded by Hamilton - and he lets the Mercedes driver know.

16:34
Tsunoda's mega pace continues

He moves into third ahead of the two Mercedes drivers as Leclerc lowers the benchmark to do a 1m15.906s.

16:31
Order with 30 minutes to go

Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Alonso.

16:28
Strong lap from Leclerc

He puts in a 1m15.969s, 0.4s ahead of Sainz. Hamilton is 0.7s off in third.

16:26
Norris abandons his best lap

For the third race running, Norris bails out on his final lap in practice. He was on course to go 0.5s ahead of Leclerc.

16:24
Russell into fourth

As the soft tyre runs get underway, Russell only manages fourth overall. Let's see what the Red Bulls and Ferraris can do.

16:22
Current order

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Norris, Perez,  Russell, Hamilton, Piastri and Alonso.

16:13
It's a Ferrari 1-2 again

Leclerc sets a 1m16.677s which puts him 0.003s ahead of teammate Sainz.

16:11
Verstappen restores order

He goes 0.161s clear of Tsunoda at the top of the timesheets.

16:09
Tsunoda continues RB's strong form

He goes top with a 1m16.895s.

16:07
Current top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hamilton, Piastri and Gasly.

16:05
Ferrari 1-2

Leclerc and Sainz storm to the top of the order but they're soon beaten by Norris and then Verstappen.

16:03
First times on the board

The two Mercedes drivers are out there on the hards/. Russell takes to the top with a 1m18.102s, 0.5s ahead of Alonso.

16:00
FP2 is underway!

Second practice at Imola is now underway!

15:43
Leclerc on top in FP1

Charles Leclerc topped FP1 in the upgraded Ferrari, while Max Verstappen struggled with a number of off-track moments.

Read our FP1 report

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
15:41
20 minutes until FP2

The second session at Imola kicks off in just 20 minutes' time. 

13:37
Full order from FP1

The timesheets from first practice at Imola 

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
13:32
Top 10

Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri and Alonso.

13:30
Chequered flag

Another off for Verstappen...