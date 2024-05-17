2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Practice 2 Results
|2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m15.906s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.098s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m16.268s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.297s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.311s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m16.423s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.447s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.552s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.826s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.838s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m16.967s
|12
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.980s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.991s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.008s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.064s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.088s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.129s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m17.135s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.606s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m17.848s
Charles Leclerc topped both practice sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Leclerc was running Ferrari's new upgrades on Friday at Imola, and showed great pace on track.
His 1m15.906s put him nearly 0.2s clear of Oscar Piastri at the top of the timesheets. Things could have looked different had it not been for Lando Norris' mistake at the final corner - he was on course to challenge Leclerc for top spot.
Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed a strong day for RB, ending FP2 0.3s off the pace in third ahead of the two Mercedes drivers. On the other hand, Red Bull endured a tough afternoon, with Max Verstappen especially.
Verstappen ran into the gravel tap on a number of occasions, complaining about the handling of his car.
Practice 1 Results
|2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m16.990s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.094s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m17.120s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.233s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.240s
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m17.388s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.408s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.602s
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.807s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.876s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.905s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.072s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m18.142s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.612s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.667s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.827s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.129s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m19.901s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m20.050s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.059s