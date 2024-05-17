2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Practice 2 Results

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m15.906s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m16.098s 3 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m16.268s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.297s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.311s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m16.423s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.447s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.552s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.826s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.838s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m16.967s 12 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.980s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.991s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.008s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.064s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.088s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.129s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m17.135s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.606s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m17.848s

Charles Leclerc topped both practice sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Leclerc was running Ferrari's new upgrades on Friday at Imola, and showed great pace on track.

His 1m15.906s put him nearly 0.2s clear of Oscar Piastri at the top of the timesheets. Things could have looked different had it not been for Lando Norris' mistake at the final corner - he was on course to challenge Leclerc for top spot.

Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed a strong day for RB, ending FP2 0.3s off the pace in third ahead of the two Mercedes drivers. On the other hand, Red Bull endured a tough afternoon, with Max Verstappen especially.

Verstappen ran into the gravel tap on a number of occasions, complaining about the handling of his car.

Practice 1 Results