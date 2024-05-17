2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Practice 2 Results

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m15.906s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m16.098s
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m16.268s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.297s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.311s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m16.423s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.447s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.552s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.826s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.838s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m16.967s
12Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.980s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.991s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.008s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.064s
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.088s
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.129s
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m17.135s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.606s
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m17.848s

Charles Leclerc topped both practice sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Leclerc was running Ferrari's new upgrades on Friday at Imola, and showed great pace on track.

His 1m15.906s put him nearly 0.2s clear of Oscar Piastri at the top of the timesheets. Things could have looked different had it not been for Lando Norris' mistake at the final corner - he was on course to challenge Leclerc for top spot.

Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed a strong day for RB, ending FP2 0.3s off the pace in third ahead of the two Mercedes drivers. On the other hand, Red Bull endured a tough afternoon, with Max Verstappen especially.

Verstappen ran into the gravel tap on a number of occasions, complaining about the handling of his car.

Practice 1 Results

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m16.990s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.094s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m17.120s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.233s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.240s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m17.388s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.408s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m17.602s
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.807s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.876s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.905s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.072s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m18.142s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.612s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.667s
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.827s
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.129s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m19.901s
19Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m20.050s
20Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.059s

