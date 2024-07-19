Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

19 Jul 2024
13:15
Verstappen splits the Ferraris

He's 0.276s shy of Sainz's top time.

13:11
Ferrari 1-2

A great start to the weekend from Ferrari as Sainz goes fastest now with a 1m18.713s, 0.2s ahead of his teammate.

13:07
Leclerc takes top spot

Good signs for Ferrari as Leclerc sets the best time of the session so far.

Zhou continues to show Sauber's strong pace this weekend - a tenth shy of Leclerc.

13:04
Norris slots into second

A 1m19.211s puts him less than a tenth off Russell's top time.

13:03
Virtual Safety Car

A bit of Albon's floor has come off, leading to a Virtual Safety Car. It's been quickly cleared and FP1 is back underway under green flag conditions.

13:01
Russell lowers the benchmark

A 1m19.137s for Russell, a tenth ahead of Hamilton. 

12:59
Albon storms to the top

Making the most of the softs, he sets a 1m19.794s to take top spot off Verstappen.

12:56
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
12:49
20 minutes gone in FP1

Verstappen heads Russell, Norris, Bottas, Hamilton, Albon, Sainz, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Gasly.

12:42
Verstappen returns to the top

A 1m19.831s puts him back on top of the pile. It's worth noting that he's on the softs whereas the other guys in the top five are on the mediums.

12:40
Strong lap from Russell

Russell improves now to a 1m20.083s, 0.7s ahead of Verstappen.

12:39
Ten minutes gone in FP1

Verstappen, Norris, Bottas, Russell, Gasly, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Zhou.

12:38
Strong start from Sauber

Bottas is running the new upgrades as he goes third in the Sauber, less than a tenth off Verstappen.

12:35
Verstappen leads currently

A 1m20.715s for the reigning world champion as Norris slots into second, within a tenth of the Red Bull driver.

Russell, Ricciardo and Hamilton complete the top five so far. 

12:34
A busy start to FP1

18 of the 20 drivers are out on track. In terms of driver changes, Bearman is in the car in place of Hulkenberg.

12:30
FP1 underway

The first 60 minutes of practice in Hungary is underway. 

12:14
Upgrades

Big upgrade packages for Red Bull, Aston Martin and Sauber in Hungary.

Here's a run down of all the new bits and bobs on the cars this weekend...

12:10
Hello everyone

Another weekend another Crash.net live blog as F1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

FP1 kicks off in 20 minutes' time. 