He's 0.276s shy of Sainz's top time.
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
A great start to the weekend from Ferrari as Sainz goes fastest now with a 1m18.713s, 0.2s ahead of his teammate.
Good signs for Ferrari as Leclerc sets the best time of the session so far.
Zhou continues to show Sauber's strong pace this weekend - a tenth shy of Leclerc.
A 1m19.211s puts him less than a tenth off Russell's top time.
A bit of Albon's floor has come off, leading to a Virtual Safety Car. It's been quickly cleared and FP1 is back underway under green flag conditions.
A 1m19.137s for Russell, a tenth ahead of Hamilton.
Making the most of the softs, he sets a 1m19.794s to take top spot off Verstappen.
Verstappen heads Russell, Norris, Bottas, Hamilton, Albon, Sainz, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Gasly.
A 1m19.831s puts him back on top of the pile. It's worth noting that he's on the softs whereas the other guys in the top five are on the mediums.
Russell improves now to a 1m20.083s, 0.7s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Norris, Bottas, Russell, Gasly, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Zhou.
Bottas is running the new upgrades as he goes third in the Sauber, less than a tenth off Verstappen.
A 1m20.715s for the reigning world champion as Norris slots into second, within a tenth of the Red Bull driver.
Russell, Ricciardo and Hamilton complete the top five so far.
18 of the 20 drivers are out on track. In terms of driver changes, Bearman is in the car in place of Hulkenberg.
The first 60 minutes of practice in Hungary is underway.
Big upgrade packages for Red Bull, Aston Martin and Sauber in Hungary.
Here's a run down of all the new bits and bobs on the cars this weekend...
Another weekend another Crash.net live blog as F1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
FP1 kicks off in 20 minutes' time.