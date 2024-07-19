2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: 

Practice Two 

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m17.788s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.031s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m18.185s
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.255s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.294s
6Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.315s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.363s
8Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m18.371s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m18.514s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.1591s
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.586s
12Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m18.611s
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m18.618s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.754s
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.791s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.888s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.179s
18Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m19.268s
19Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m19.728s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.067s

Lando Norris set a blistering pace in second practice at the Hungaroring. 

He was 0.2s clear of Max Verstappen, who looked impressive on the race runs.

Carlos Sainz was the sole Ferrari competing in the latter stages of the session after Charles Leclerc caused the only red flag of the day.

Sergio Perez continued his strong start to the weekend with the fourth-fastest time ahead of George Russell.

Practice One

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m18.713s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.989s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m19.011s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.137s
5Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.180s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m19.211s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m19.249s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m19.260s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.265s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.287s
11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.440s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m19.578s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.686s
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m19.794s
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.804s
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m19.885s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.976s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.023s
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.295s
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.371s

Carlos Sainz headed the opening practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari showed an improved turn of pace.

Sainz had a 0.2s margin over Max Verstappen at the top of the order, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three.

George Russell was fourth ahead of Zhou Guanyu, with Sauber showing great pace in FP1.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were next up in sixth and seventh respectively. 

