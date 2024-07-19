2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:

Practice Two

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m17.788s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.031s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m18.185s 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.255s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.294s 6 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m18.315s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.363s 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m18.371s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m18.514s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.1591s 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.586s 12 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m18.611s 13 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m18.618s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.754s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m18.791s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.888s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.179s 18 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m19.268s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m19.728s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m20.067s

Lando Norris set a blistering pace in second practice at the Hungaroring.

He was 0.2s clear of Max Verstappen, who looked impressive on the race runs.

Carlos Sainz was the sole Ferrari competing in the latter stages of the session after Charles Leclerc caused the only red flag of the day.

Sergio Perez continued his strong start to the weekend with the fourth-fastest time ahead of George Russell.

Practice One

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m18.713s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.989s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m19.011s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.137s 5 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.180s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m19.211s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m19.249s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m19.260s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.265s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.287s 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.440s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m19.578s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.686s 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m19.794s 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.804s 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m19.885s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.976s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.023s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.295s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.371s

Carlos Sainz headed the opening practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari showed an improved turn of pace.

Sainz had a 0.2s margin over Max Verstappen at the top of the order, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three.

George Russell was fourth ahead of Zhou Guanyu, with Sauber showing great pace in FP1.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were next up in sixth and seventh respectively.