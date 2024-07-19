2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Practice Two
|2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.788s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.031s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m18.185s
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.255s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.294s
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.315s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.363s
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m18.371s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m18.514s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.1591s
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.586s
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m18.611s
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m18.618s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.754s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.791s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.888s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.179s
|18
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m19.268s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m19.728s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m20.067s
Lando Norris set a blistering pace in second practice at the Hungaroring.
He was 0.2s clear of Max Verstappen, who looked impressive on the race runs.
Carlos Sainz was the sole Ferrari competing in the latter stages of the session after Charles Leclerc caused the only red flag of the day.
Sergio Perez continued his strong start to the weekend with the fourth-fastest time ahead of George Russell.
Practice One
|2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m18.713s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.989s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m19.011s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.137s
|5
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.180s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.211s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.249s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m19.260s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.265s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.287s
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.440s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m19.578s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.686s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m19.794s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.804s
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m19.885s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.976s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.023s
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.295s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.371s
Carlos Sainz headed the opening practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari showed an improved turn of pace.
Sainz had a 0.2s margin over Max Verstappen at the top of the order, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three.
George Russell was fourth ahead of Zhou Guanyu, with Sauber showing great pace in FP1.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were next up in sixth and seventh respectively.