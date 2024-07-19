Carlos Sainz heads Max Verstappen in hot opening Hungarian GP practice

Carlos Sainz sets the pace for Ferrari in Hungarian Grand Prix first practice.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Carlos Sainz led the way from Max Verstappen and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in opening practice at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, reports Lewis Larkam in Budapest. 

During the soft tyre runs, Sainz produced a lap that was 0.276s faster than reigning world champion Verstappen, and 0.298s clear of Leclerc, who made it a Ferrari 1-3.

Red Bull have brought a substantial upgrade package to their RB20 car for this weekend’s race at the Hungaroring, while Ferrari have introduced an updated floor in a bit to combat recent bouncing problems.

George Russell was the fastest Mercedes driver in fourth, some four-tenths adrift of Sainz’s benchmark, while Zhou Guanyu was an eye-catching fifth in his upgraded Sauber.

Lando Norris took sixth ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, driving an extensively upgraded Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton, fresh from claiming his first win in 945 days at the British Grand Prix last time out, rounded out the top 10.

The seven-time world champion was over half a second off the pace set by Sainz.

The under-pressure Sergio Perez could only manage 11th with a time that was more than seven tenths adrift.

Opening practice took place amid blistering conditions, with track temperatures reaching 60 degrees. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
38m ago
Claim in Italy that Adrian Newey-Ferrari talks pause over “20 engineers” request
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
WSBK
Results
56m ago
Most World Superbike FP2 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull explain RB20 F1 car upgrades that were fast-tracked to Hungary
Max Verstappen driving Red Bull's upgraded RB20 in Hungary
Max Verstappen driving Red Bull's upgraded RB20 in Hungary
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jack Miller set for "spontaneous" motocross race in Australia
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren shrug off Red Bull’s complaint to the FIA about illegal ‘additional hole’
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Casey Stoner: “I was hurt by” British fans, “I didn’t know why they hated me”
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz heads Max Verstappen in hot opening Hungarian GP practice
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes work to avoid negative impact of CrowdStrike IT outage at F1 Hungarian GP
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…