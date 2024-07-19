Carlos Sainz heads Max Verstappen in hot opening Hungarian GP practice

Carlos Sainz led the way from Max Verstappen and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in opening practice at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, reports Lewis Larkam in Budapest.

During the soft tyre runs, Sainz produced a lap that was 0.276s faster than reigning world champion Verstappen, and 0.298s clear of Leclerc, who made it a Ferrari 1-3.

Red Bull have brought a substantial upgrade package to their RB20 car for this weekend’s race at the Hungaroring, while Ferrari have introduced an updated floor in a bit to combat recent bouncing problems.

George Russell was the fastest Mercedes driver in fourth, some four-tenths adrift of Sainz’s benchmark, while Zhou Guanyu was an eye-catching fifth in his upgraded Sauber.

Lando Norris took sixth ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, driving an extensively upgraded Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton, fresh from claiming his first win in 945 days at the British Grand Prix last time out, rounded out the top 10.

The seven-time world champion was over half a second off the pace set by Sainz.

The under-pressure Sergio Perez could only manage 11th with a time that was more than seven tenths adrift.

Opening practice took place amid blistering conditions, with track temperatures reaching 60 degrees.