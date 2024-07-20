George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

20 Jul 2024
16:29
That's a wrap

16:28
The full order in Hungary

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
16:24
It's a front row lock out for McLaren

Norris takes pole ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Ricciardo and Tsunoda. 

16:24
No one's really improving

Well that wasn't worth the wait. 

16:22
Q3 underway

All cars on track except Verstappen and Alonso, who have remained in the pit lane.

Will everyone make the line in the time to start a lap?

16:19
News from the FIA

The session will resume in three minutes' time.

16:13
The current order

Norris Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

16:09
Red flag

Tsunoda has crashed his RB. Just over two minutes on the clock.

16:08
Piastri misses out

Just 0.022s between the top two now.

16:08
Piastri is flying

He goes quickest in the first sector... can he topple Norris?

16:06
Order after the first runs

Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

16:04
Verstappen radio

"There is light drizzle." 

16:04
Provisional pole for Norris

A 1m15.227s puts him 0.3s ahead of Verstappen. An incredible gap.

16:02
Mighty benchmark from Verstappen

A 1m15.555s puts him 0.3s ahead of Piastri.

15:59
Q3 is underway

Norris v Verstappen for pole it looks like.

15:53
Hamilton makes it through

By just 0.010s.

Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon, Sargeant and Magnussen.

15:51
Chequered flag

Hamilton drops down to ninth. Will he make it through? 

15:50
Scrappy from Hamilton

He improves but he drops behind Stroll in the order. Will it be enough to get through? 

15:47
In the drop-zone currently

Bottas, Sargeant, Albon, Hulkenberg and Ricciardo.

15:47
Good lap from Sanz

He slots into third in the Ferrari, a tenth off. 

15:43
Impressive from Piastri

His time, which is good enough for second-fastest, is on used tyres. Mighty. 

15:42
Hamilton topples Sainz

A 1m16.544s for Hamilton but that's soon beaten by Verstappen, who goes 0.7s ahead of the Mercedes driver.

15:39
Q2 back underway

Sainz is out there straight away on the softs and sets a 1m17.028s. 

15:30
Russell is out in Q1!

Out in Q1: Perez, Russell, Zhou, Ocon and Gasly. 

15:29
Ricciardo goes quickest

Great pace from the RB driver - he's safely through here. 