2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Norris takes pole ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.
Well that wasn't worth the wait.
All cars on track except Verstappen and Alonso, who have remained in the pit lane.
Will everyone make the line in the time to start a lap?
The session will resume in three minutes' time.
Norris Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.
Tsunoda has crashed his RB. Just over two minutes on the clock.
Just 0.022s between the top two now.
He goes quickest in the first sector... can he topple Norris?
Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.
"There is light drizzle."
A 1m15.227s puts him 0.3s ahead of Verstappen. An incredible gap.
A 1m15.555s puts him 0.3s ahead of Piastri.
Norris v Verstappen for pole it looks like.
By just 0.010s.
Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon, Sargeant and Magnussen.
Hamilton drops down to ninth. Will he make it through?
He improves but he drops behind Stroll in the order. Will it be enough to get through?
Bottas, Sargeant, Albon, Hulkenberg and Ricciardo.
He slots into third in the Ferrari, a tenth off.
His time, which is good enough for second-fastest, is on used tyres. Mighty.
A 1m16.544s for Hamilton but that's soon beaten by Verstappen, who goes 0.7s ahead of the Mercedes driver.
Sainz is out there straight away on the softs and sets a 1m17.028s.
Out in Q1: Perez, Russell, Zhou, Ocon and Gasly.
Great pace from the RB driver - he's safely through here.