Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m17.755s 1m15.540s 1m15.227s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m17.504s 1m15.785s 1m15.249s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.087s 1m15.770s 1m15.273s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m17.244s 1m15.885s 1m15.696s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.087s 1m16.307s 1m15.854s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m17.437s 1m15.891s 1m15.905s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.624s 1m16.117s 1m16.043s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.405s 1m16.075s 1m16.244s 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m17.050s 1m16.202s 1m16.447s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m17.436s 1m16.121s 1m16.477s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.362s 1m16.317s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.487s 1m16.384s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m17.280s 1m16.429s 14 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m17.770s 1m16.543s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.851s 1m16.548s 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.886s 17 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.968s 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.037s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.049s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.166s

McLaren locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris secured pole position with a great initial lap in Q3 to go ahead of Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen got close, but it wasn't enough as Norris secured his third career F1 pole position.

Carlos Sainz will start fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin enjoyed an improved turn of performance with seventh and eighth.