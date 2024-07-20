2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m17.755s1m15.540s1m15.227s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.504s1m15.785s1m15.249s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.087s1m15.770s1m15.273s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m17.244s1m15.885s1m15.696s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.087s1m16.307s1m15.854s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m17.437s1m15.891s1m15.905s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.624s1m16.117s1m16.043s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.405s1m16.075s1m16.244s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m17.050s1m16.202s1m16.447s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m17.436s1m16.121s1m16.477s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.362s1m16.317s 
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.487s1m16.384s 
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m17.280s1m16.429s 
14Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m17.770s1m16.543s 
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.851s1m16.548s 
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.886s  
17George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.968s  
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.037s  
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.049s  
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.166s  

McLaren locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Lando Norris secured pole position with a great initial lap in Q3 to go ahead of Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen got close, but it wasn't enough as Norris secured his third career F1 pole position.

Carlos Sainz will start fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin enjoyed an improved turn of performance with seventh and eighth. 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Vickers - ‘I just want to deliver what I know is possible’
Ryan Vickers, Tommy Bridewell, Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, podium, 20th July
Ryan Vickers, Tommy Bridewell, Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: ‘real rough’ Bridewell second on emotional day
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Andrew Irwin third after move through pack
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez sees “light at the end of the tunnel” despite latest Red Bull low
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out…
F1
News
3h ago
‘Not my way of driving’ - What Lewis Hamilton ‘hates’ about F1's current cars
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff labels Hungary F1 qualifying "total underperformance" from Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi’s crunch verdict on Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia as teammates
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…