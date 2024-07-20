2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from F1 qualifying for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.755s
|1m15.540s
|1m15.227s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.504s
|1m15.785s
|1m15.249s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.087s
|1m15.770s
|1m15.273s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m17.244s
|1m15.885s
|1m15.696s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.087s
|1m16.307s
|1m15.854s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m17.437s
|1m15.891s
|1m15.905s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.624s
|1m16.117s
|1m16.043s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.405s
|1m16.075s
|1m16.244s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m17.050s
|1m16.202s
|1m16.447s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m17.436s
|1m16.121s
|1m16.477s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.362s
|1m16.317s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.487s
|1m16.384s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m17.280s
|1m16.429s
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m17.770s
|1m16.543s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.851s
|1m16.548s
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.886s
|17
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.968s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.037s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.049s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.166s
McLaren locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lando Norris secured pole position with a great initial lap in Q3 to go ahead of Max Verstappen.
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen got close, but it wasn't enough as Norris secured his third career F1 pole position.
Carlos Sainz will start fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Aston Martin enjoyed an improved turn of performance with seventh and eighth.