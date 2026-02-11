F1 movie starring Brad Pitt officially getting a sequel producer confirms

It's official the F1 movie is getting a sequel.

The blockbuster film which starred Brad Pitt and was co-produced by Lewis Hamilton was a critical a commercial success following its release in 2025.



Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has now confirmed to the BBC that a sequel is officially in the works.



The film which featured an all star cast including Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem grossed $630m (£467m) at the worldwide box office and secured four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.



Bruckheimer confirmed the news saying: "We're working on a sequel."



Brad Pitt © XPB Images

The filmmaker however remained tight lipped on when we can expect to see the second instalment.

F1 The Movie followed the story of fictional flailing team APX GP who enlist the help of ex-driver Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, to save their season.



Made in collaboration with F1 itself and Apple throughout the 2023 season, the movie featured footage of real F1 drivers on and off the track.



Notabe cameos included the likes of Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and of course Lewis Hamilton.



While the film divided die-hard fans it was overall considered a massive success pulling in a wider audience.



Reports had circulated that a sequel would be in the works with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali telling fans to "stay tuned".

