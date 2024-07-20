Under-pressure Sergio Perez crashes out of Hungarian GP qualifying

Sergio Perez has crashed out during the first part of qualifying at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Mexican, who is coming under increasing pressure to keep hold of his Red Bull seat despite signing a new deal, spun off in damp conditions at Turn 7 and slammed into the barriers in the opening session of qualifying at the Hungaroring.

Perez had set the ninth-quickest time and looked set to progress into Q2 before his crash which will only see the pressure on him ramp up.

The crash, which caused heavy damage to Perez’s Red Bull car, means he will start Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix no higher than 16th.

It comes amid reports that Perez has a performance clause in his contract which would allow Red Bull to replace him if he enters the summer break more than 100 points behind teammate Max Verstappen.

The gap between the Red Bull drivers is currently 137 points with only two races left before August.

Perez has not finished higher than seventh in the past six races and has only scored 15 points in that time.

Reacting to the accident, Martin Brundle said on Sky Sports: "Was he taking crazy speed into the corner? Was he off line? Did he make a mistake? No. He turned in on the right line and there just wasn't any grip when he got there.

"He'd come off the kerb in Turn Seven so maybe he got a little bit more damp on his right-rear tyre, he was quite high up, and it's turned in and he's just the way it's running at the moment.

"Russell caught it, Perez didn't. Just like what happened at Silverstone when Verstappen caught it at Copse and Sergio didn't.

"It's crucial times for him and Red Bull. What do they do about this? How long can they just keep going 'he'll get his mojo back'. I feel very sorry for him on this one."