McLaren's top management "fuming" after run of F1 blunders | "Pressure on internally"

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes the pressure is growing on McLaren from their top management to capitalise on their impressive performance after throwing away the victory at the British Grand Prix.

McLaren’s decision to fit Lando Norris with the softs during the latter stages of the British GP handed Lewis Hamilton his first win in 2021.

This was made clear as Oscar Piastri was put on the mediums, setting the best pace of any driver during the closing laps.

Even though they’ve shown great pace during many weekends, McLaren have just one win to their name.

They could have won in Canada had they preempted the Safety Car, while a combination of driver and strategy error cost them in Barcelona.

Speaking on Sky’s Hungarian GP coverage, Rosberg explained he had rumours that McLaren’s top brass - which are based in Bahrain - are growing frustrated by the lack of wins from the team.

“That brings a change with it where suddenly you’re challenging for race wins every weekend,” Rosberg said.

“It’s a different game. Some small imperfections appear more strongly. I have heard that there’s definitely pressure on internally now to iron out [the errors].

“Also the Middle Eastern bosses I heard rumours were very much fuming because it’s been a couple of wins that have been thrown away now. They’re in a great place. Andrea [Stella] is awesome as well.”

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Despite their operational errors, Rosberg heaped praise on the progress McLaren have made over the last 12 months.

“It’s been phenomenal again,” he added. “Ever since the tail end of last year, the development rate from that team is unbelievable. How they’re managing to out develop everybody else. It’s really impressive.

“Lando is driving as well as ever. I’ve always said for years that he’s a future world champion. He’s now in the hunt for the world championship this year, even if it’s a remote chance.”

