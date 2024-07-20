Toto Wolff provides update on Mercedes’ vacant 2025 F1 seat amid Max Verstappen questions

Toto Wolff gives the latest update on Mercedes' search for a Lewis Hamilton replacement.

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has provided the latest update on Mercedes’ vacant 2025 F1 seat, stressing the team’s replacement is a “data decision”.

Mercedes still have a seat to fill and are searching for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, whose blockbuster switch to Ferrari for next season was confirmed back in February, a move which sparked the driver market into life.

Carlos Sainz, the driver Hamilton will replace at Ferrari, has been linked with Mercedes but the Silver Arrows are believed to be leaning towards promoting their teenage prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli into a full-time F1 seat alongside George Russell after just a single season in Formula 2.

“It’s a data decision,” Wolff told Sky Sports at the Hungarian Grand Prix. “Obviously when you look at Kimi, the team hasn’t really found a good grip this year which can happen.

“But he’s seventh [in F2 qualifying] and Ollie Bearman, who’s clearly a very good driver, is 14th, they both struggle with the car. It’s not saying one is better than the other one but they struggle with the car in specific sessions.

“We will see what he’s doing in an F1 car - that’s the most important. As for the rest of the driver market, there is something instinctive that tells me ‘don’t rush’ and I couldn’t even tell you what it is.”

When pushed by Nico Rosberg as to whether he was hinting at Max Verstappen, Wolff replied: “I have a really good relationship with a driver called Nico Rosberg, that was on the peak of his doing, won a championship and then he said he doesn’t want this anymore.

“Things can happen.”

Verstappen, who is under contract until the end of 2028, has repeatedly insisted he has no intention of leaving Red Bull despite being publicly courted by Wolff. 

It has been reported that the three-time world champion has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Red Bull if Helmut Marko also departed the team. 

