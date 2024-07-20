Lando Norris pips Oscar Piastri as McLaren make statement in final Hungarian GP practice

Lando Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Lando Norris headed teammate Oscar Piastri as McLaren made a statement in final practice at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris was just 0.044s clear of Piastri, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen nearly three tenths off the pace in his upgraded Red Bull as he took third.

McLaren's impressive performance so far this weekend at the Hungaroring suggests they are the team to beat heading into qualifying.

It remains to be seen whether Red Bull have more pace in hand but Verstappen ruined his final lap when he locked up and ran wide at Turn 1.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, who placed a strong sixth for RB, just over half a second adrift.

Alex Albon put his Williams seventh ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, the second RB of Yuki Tsunoda, and Lewis Hamilton, who surprisingly struggled for pace at one of his favourite tracks and could only end up 10th.

Hamilton, who has claimed a record nine pole positions and eight victories in Hungary, was well off teammate Russell and also had a spin in the middle sector during his final soft tyre run.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also struggled for pace as he finished outside the top 10 in 11th, two places ahead of the under-pressure Sergio Perez.

The final practice took place in much cooler conditions, with cloud cover bringing track temperatures down from 60 degrees on Friday to around 40.

