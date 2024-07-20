2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 final practice for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.098s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m16.142s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.379s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.564s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m16.639s 6 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m16.652s 7 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m16.661s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.696s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m16.744s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.786s 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m16.803s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.804s 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.954s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.001s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.085s 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m17.168s 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.291s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.499s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.507s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.575s

Lando Norris led a 1-2 for McLaren in final F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren look to be the team to beat going into qualifying with Oscar Piastri backing up his teammate in final practice.

Max Verstappen was third-fastest in the lead Red Bull ahead of George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

Daniel Ricciardo led a host of other midfield teams in the top 10 as Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda were in the top 10.