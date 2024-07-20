2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.098s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.142s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.379s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.564s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m16.639s
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m16.652s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m16.661s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.696s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m16.744s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.786s
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m16.803s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.804s
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.954s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.001s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.085s
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m17.168s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.291s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.499s
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.507s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.575s
Lando Norris led a 1-2 for McLaren in final F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
McLaren look to be the team to beat going into qualifying with Oscar Piastri backing up his teammate in final practice.
Max Verstappen was third-fastest in the lead Red Bull ahead of George Russell and Carlos Sainz.
Daniel Ricciardo led a host of other midfield teams in the top 10 as Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda were in the top 10.