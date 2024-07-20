2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Here are the results from F1 final practice for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.098s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m16.142s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.379s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.564s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m16.639s
6Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m16.652s
7Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m16.661s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.696s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m16.744s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.786s
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m16.803s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.804s
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.954s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.001s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.085s
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m17.168s
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.291s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.499s
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.507s
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.575s

Lando Norris led a 1-2 for McLaren in final F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

McLaren look to be the team to beat going into qualifying with Oscar Piastri backing up his teammate in final practice. 

Max Verstappen was third-fastest in the lead Red Bull ahead of George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

Daniel Ricciardo led a host of other midfield teams in the top 10 as Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda were in the top 10.

