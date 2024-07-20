- The team to beat going into qualifying is McLaren
- Norris is the heavy favourite for pole, leading in FP2 and FP3
- Tight in behind between Mercedes, Ferrari
- RB looking very strong as they fight for Q3 with Albon in the Williams
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from qualifying in Hungary.
- Qualifying is at 3pm UK time.
Norris on top ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ricciardo, Albon, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Hamilton.
He loses control of his Mercedes in the middle part of the lap but keeps it out of the barrier.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ricciardo, Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Leclerc.
He's 0.281s down on Norris as he puts it third. McLaren look to have the edge in qualifying.
Less than a tenth between the top two here.
A 1m16.098s for Norris, 0.4s ahead of Russell. A "magical" lap from the McLaren driver.
A 1m16.564s for Russell keeps him top of the pile. Hamilton improves but he's 0.2s down on Russell.
The current top 10: Russell, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Magnussen.
A 1m16.826s for Russell puts him top of the order ahead of Norris.
A 1m17.289s puts him second overall, 0.3s down on Norris' top time.
Ricciardo and Tsunoda are in the top three currently as they split the two McLarens.
Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell, Albon, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Magnussen and Verstappen.
A 1m16.931s for the McLaren driver, 0.6s ahead of Russell.
Alonso goes second in the Aston Martin, less than a tenth shy of Verstappen. Bottas is third now.
1) Verstappen - 1m17.938s
2) Perez - 1m18.749s
A 1m18.312s for Verstappen as he goes 0.8s ahead of Perez.
A 1m18.897s for Verstappen puts him 0.2s ahead of Perez.
Perez is the first driver out there on the hards.
- McLaren on the pace in FP2, Norris 0.2s clear of the field
- Red Bull impressive on the race runs, with Perez in the mix
- Ferrari appear to be more on the pace but Leclerc crashed in FP2
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice in Hungary.
The action gets underway in 15 minutes' time.