George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
LIVE

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from qualifying in Hungary.

Follow F1 qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog. 

20 Jul 2024
14:36
The story so far
  • The team to beat going into qualifying is McLaren
  • Norris is the heavy favourite for pole, leading in FP2 and FP3
  • Tight in behind between Mercedes, Ferrari
  • RB looking very strong as they fight for Q3 with Albon in the Williams 
12:35
The full order in FP3

Norris leads a McLaren 1-2 as Verstappen completes the top three 

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying
12:30
Chequered flag

Norris on top ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ricciardo, Albon, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Hamilton.

12:26
A spin for Hamilton

He loses control of his Mercedes in the middle part of the lap but keeps it out of the barrier.

12:23
Current top 10

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ricciardo, Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Leclerc.

12:20
Verstappen slots into third

He's 0.281s down on Norris as he puts it third. McLaren look to have the edge in qualifying.

12:18
Piastri makes it a McLaren 1-2

Less than a tenth between the top two here. 

12:16
Mega lap from Norris

A 1m16.098s for Norris, 0.4s ahead of Russell. A "magical" lap from the McLaren driver.

12:13
Russell lowers the benchmark

A 1m16.564s for Russell keeps him top of the pile. Hamilton improves but he's 0.2s down on Russell.

12:04
25 minutes on the clock

The current top 10: Russell, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Hamilton and Magnussen.

12:01
Russell goes clear

A 1m16.826s for Russell puts him top of the order ahead of Norris.

11:58
Good lap from Sainz

A 1m17.289s puts him second overall, 0.3s down on Norris' top time.

11:55
Great pace from the RBs

Ricciardo and Tsunoda are in the top three currently as they split the two McLarens. 

11:53
Current top 10

Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell, Albon, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Magnussen and Verstappen.

11:51
Storming lap from Norris

A 1m16.931s for the McLaren driver, 0.6s ahead of Russell. 

11:50
A few more times on the board

Alonso goes second in the Aston Martin, less than a tenth shy of Verstappen. Bottas is third now.

11:47
Current times

1) Verstappen - 1m17.938s

2) Perez - 1m18.749s

11:40
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

A 1m18.312s for Verstappen as he goes 0.8s ahead of Perez.

11:35
Early times on the board

A 1m18.897s for Verstappen puts him 0.2s ahead of Perez.

11:31
FP3 is underway

Perez is the first driver out there on the hards.

11:21
How to watch the action today?

Full details on how to watch the action from the Hungaroring here...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
11:19
The story so far...
  • McLaren on the pace in FP2, Norris 0.2s clear of the field
  • Red Bull impressive on the race runs, with Perez in the mix
  • Ferrari appear to be more on the pace but Leclerc crashed in FP2
11:13
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice in Hungary.

The action gets underway in 15 minutes' time.