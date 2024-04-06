2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice - As it happened

Qualifying kicks off at 7pm BST.
Join us just before then for all of the build-up to qualifying where Red Bull are the heavy favourites.
Follow all of the action from final practice here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen fastest in FP3 ahead of Perez and Russell.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon and Bottas.
"The ride of the car is suddenly a lot worse."
A strong lap to go fastest with a 1m29.563s, 0.3s ahead of Russell.
Hamilton improves but stays third overall.
A 1m29.918s for Russell puts him 0.147s ahead of Hamilton.
Albon makes the most of his new soft tyres to slow into sixth overall, setting the fastest final sector in the process.
Drivers still running on heavy fuel. But expect some qualifying simulations to come shortly with the final cars returning to the pit lane.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Bottas, Alonso and Sainz is your top 10.
A lot of the teams are out there on heavier fuel currently after missing out on FP2 running due to the weather.
"Look at the bouncing a little bit. It looks like it increased," he reports.
He loses control of his RB at Turn 2 - but keeps it out of the barrier.
"I'm struggling a lot in the low speed. The ride in the low speed is quite poor," he says.
Perez has shown good pace so far though - around 0.2s off Verstappen.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Sainz, Zhou, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.
A number of complaints from Perez over team radio.
"What the f*** again with the driveability. Have a look please," he tells Red Bull.
Leclerc improves his best time as he stays fourth in the lead Ferrari, 0.494s off the pace.
Sainz is sixth, 0.9s down on Hamilton.
Hamilton currently leads the way on the softs with a 1m30.065s, 0.128s ahead of Verstappen - who set his time on the mediums.
Perez, Leclerc and Bottas complete the top five currently.
Magnussen locks up and runs wide at the hairpin, scampering across the gravel trap.
No damage done to his Haas as he continues.
An update from Aston Martin: "Following back to back comparison tests yesterday, the team has overnight fitted the latest updates to Fernando’s AMR24. Both cars will now run with the same spec from FP3."
Final practice at Suzuka is underway and it's Max Verstappen who is first on track.
Good morning everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.
FP3 is about to get underway...