Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in final F1 practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

06 Apr 2024
04:34
A break now

Qualifying kicks off at 7pm BST.

04:33
FP3 results

Here's the full order from final practice at Suzuka

04:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen fastest in FP3 ahead of Perez and Russell.

04:25
Five minutes to go

Current top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon and Bottas.

04:23
Verstappen radio

"The ride of the car is suddenly a lot worse."

04:21
Verstappen returns to P1

A strong lap to go fastest with a 1m29.563s, 0.3s ahead of Russell.

Hamilton improves but stays third overall.

04:20
Russell goes clear

A 1m29.918s for Russell puts him 0.147s ahead of Hamilton.

04:18
Albon up to sixth

Albon makes the most of his new soft tyres to slow into sixth overall, setting the fastest final sector in the process.

04:13
No fast times currently

Drivers still running on heavy fuel. But expect some qualifying simulations to come shortly with the final cars returning to the pit lane.

04:06
Magnussen's earlier spin
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24 recovers from a spin. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
04:02
Just under 30 minutes on the clock

Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Bottas, Alonso and Sainz is your top 10.

A lot of the teams are out there on heavier fuel currently after missing out on FP2 running due to the weather.

03:57
Ocon complaining of bouncing

"Look at the bouncing a little bit. It looks like it increased," he reports.

03:50
20 minutes gone

Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Bottas, Alonso and Sainz is the top 10. 

03:49
A spin for Ricciardo

He loses control of his RB at Turn 2 - but keeps it out of the barrier. 

03:44
More from Perez

"I'm struggling a lot in the low speed. The ride in the low speed is quite poor," he says.

Perez has shown good pace so far though - around 0.2s off Verstappen.

03:42
Current top 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Sainz, Zhou, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

03:41
Perez unhappy

A number of complaints from Perez over team radio.

"What the f*** again with the driveability. Have a look please," he tells Red Bull.

03:41
Ferraris improve

Leclerc improves his best time as he stays fourth in the lead Ferrari, 0.494s off the pace.

Sainz is sixth, 0.9s down on Hamilton.

03:38
Early times on the board

Hamilton currently leads the way on the softs with a 1m30.065s, 0.128s ahead of Verstappen - who set his time on the mediums.

Perez, Leclerc and Bottas complete the top five currently.

03:37
A spin for Magnussen

Magnussen locks up and runs wide at the hairpin, scampering across the gravel trap.

No damage done to his Haas as he continues. 

03:34
Alonso gets the new upgrades

An update from Aston Martin: "Following back to back comparison tests yesterday, the team has overnight fitted the latest updates to Fernando’s AMR24. Both cars will now run with the same spec from FP3."

03:32
On track at Suzuka
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
03:30
FP3 is now underway

Final practice at Suzuka is underway and it's Max Verstappen who is first on track.

03:29
Welcome!

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

FP3 is about to get underway... 