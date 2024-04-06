2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.563s 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.832s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.918s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.037s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.082s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.137s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.171s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.226s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.341s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.383s 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m30.533s 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.546s 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.682s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.022s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.067s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.139s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.141s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.342 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m31.452s 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.462s

Max Verstappen led a 1-2 for Red Bull as their strong start to the weekend in Japan continued.

Mercedes were their closest rival, with George Russell the only non-Red Bull driver to dip into the 1m29s.

Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets for much of the session but failed to find significant gains on his second soft tyre run.

Fernando Alonso was fifth in the upgraded Aston Martin, leading the McLaren duo.