2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.563s
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.832s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.918s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.037s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.082s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.137s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.171s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.226s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.341s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.383s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m30.533s
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.546s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.682s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.022s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.067s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.139s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.141s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.342
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.452s
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.462s
Max Verstappen led a 1-2 for Red Bull as their strong start to the weekend in Japan continued.
Mercedes were their closest rival, with George Russell the only non-Red Bull driver to dip into the 1m29s.
Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets for much of the session but failed to find significant gains on his second soft tyre run.
Fernando Alonso was fifth in the upgraded Aston Martin, leading the McLaren duo.