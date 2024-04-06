2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.563s
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.832s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.918s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.037s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.082s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.137s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.171s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.226s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.341s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.383s
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m30.533s
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.546s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.682s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.022s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.067s
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.139s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.141s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.342
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m31.452s
20Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.462s

Max Verstappen led a 1-2 for Red Bull as their strong start to the weekend in Japan continued.

Mercedes were their closest rival, with George Russell the only non-Red Bull driver to dip into the 1m29s.

Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets for much of the session but failed to find significant gains on his second soft tyre run.

Fernando Alonso was fifth in the upgraded Aston Martin, leading the McLaren duo.

