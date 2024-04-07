Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the Japanese Grand Prix.

07 Apr 2024
08:06
Full race result

The full classification from Suzuka 

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day.-
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
07:58
Verstappen wins

Verstappen storms to the win ahead of Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

07:58
A mistake from Piastri

He locks up into the final chicane which allows Russell to get past.

07:57
Onto the final lap

Verstappen starts his final lap... he's 12.8s clear of Perez.

07:53
Drama in the battle for seventh

Russell looks to overtake Piastri into the final chicane but the pair bang wheels in the process.

Piastri keeps the position.

07:49
Order on Lap 48

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Tsinoda, Stroll, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Ocon, Gasly and Sargeant.

07:46
Lap 46/53

Sainz moves into the podium places with a move around the outside into Turn 1.

07:44
Sainz up to fourth

Sainz gets past his former teammate with the use of DRS into Turn 1.

07:42
10 laps to go

Sainz is in DRS range of Norris for fourth. 

07:41
An off for Sargeant

He clips the kerb at Degna 2 but keeps it out of the barrier. A brief yellow flag but it's soon cleared. 

07:37
Hamilton pits

Hamilton comes into the pit lane and rejoins in ninth on mediums. 

07:35
The order on Lap 39

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Piastri, Russell and Tsunoda. 

07:34
Sainz into fifth

Sainz uses DRS to get past Hamilton - the man who will replace him at Ferrari in 2025 - to move into fifth.

07:31
Lap 36/53

Sainz comes into the pit lane for his second and final pit stop. A fresh set of hards and he rejoins behind Hamilton in seventh.

07:30
Perez on a charge

He breezes past Leclerc into Turn 1 as he makes the most of his new tyres.

07:28
Verstappen comes into the pit lane now

Sainz inherits the race lead as Verstappen rejoins in second.

07:27
Perez into the pit lane

Piastri comes into the pit lane - and one lap later - Perez does the same.

07:25
Leclerc in DRS range of Piastri

The Ferrari driver is now just 0.6s behind Piastri in the battle for fifth.

07:22
Lap 30/53

Verstappen is currently 11.0s ahead of Perez. Sainz and Alonso complete the top four.

These four drivers till need to pit again, while Leclerc and Norris are expected to go to the end.

07:17
Lap 28/53

Norris overtakes Russell on the outside of Turn 1 with a cracking overtake.

07:16
Pit stops

Leclerc and Norris come in for fresh tyres. Weird strategy from McLaren there.

07:15
A wide moment for Leclerc

Like Perez earlier in the race, Leclerc runs wide at Degna 2. He loses out to Perez.

07:12
Midfield pit stops

A host of midfield cars come into the pit lane and it's Tsunoda who gains the most.

Bottas loses out, dropping behind Tsunoda and Stroll.

07:07
Hamilton not happy

"Change this strategy," he tells Mercedes

07:05
Lap 21

Verstappen regains from Leclerc, who has yet to make his pit stop.