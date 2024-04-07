He locks up into the final chicane which allows Russell to get past.
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the Japanese Grand Prix.
- The race will start at 6am BST.
- How to watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Follow all of the action from Suzuka here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen storms to the win ahead of Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and Tsunoda.
Verstappen starts his final lap... he's 12.8s clear of Perez.
Russell looks to overtake Piastri into the final chicane but the pair bang wheels in the process.
Piastri keeps the position.
Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Tsinoda, Stroll, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Ocon, Gasly and Sargeant.
Sainz moves into the podium places with a move around the outside into Turn 1.
Sainz gets past his former teammate with the use of DRS into Turn 1.
Sainz is in DRS range of Norris for fourth.
He clips the kerb at Degna 2 but keeps it out of the barrier. A brief yellow flag but it's soon cleared.
Hamilton comes into the pit lane and rejoins in ninth on mediums.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Piastri, Russell and Tsunoda.
Sainz uses DRS to get past Hamilton - the man who will replace him at Ferrari in 2025 - to move into fifth.
Sainz comes into the pit lane for his second and final pit stop. A fresh set of hards and he rejoins behind Hamilton in seventh.
He breezes past Leclerc into Turn 1 as he makes the most of his new tyres.
Sainz inherits the race lead as Verstappen rejoins in second.
Piastri comes into the pit lane - and one lap later - Perez does the same.
The Ferrari driver is now just 0.6s behind Piastri in the battle for fifth.
Verstappen is currently 11.0s ahead of Perez. Sainz and Alonso complete the top four.
These four drivers till need to pit again, while Leclerc and Norris are expected to go to the end.
Norris overtakes Russell on the outside of Turn 1 with a cracking overtake.
Leclerc and Norris come in for fresh tyres. Weird strategy from McLaren there.
Like Perez earlier in the race, Leclerc runs wide at Degna 2. He loses out to Perez.
A host of midfield cars come into the pit lane and it's Tsunoda who gains the most.
Bottas loses out, dropping behind Tsunoda and Stroll.
"Change this strategy," he tells Mercedes
Verstappen regains from Leclerc, who has yet to make his pit stop.