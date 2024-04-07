2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 4

Results from the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing53 Laps
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+12.535s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+20.866s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+26.522s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+29.700s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+44.272s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+45.951s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+47.525s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+48.626s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
 Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick SauberDNF
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF
 Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamDNF

Max Verstappen stormed to his third victory of the season with a dominant display at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He hit back after his first DNF in over two years in Australia with a commanding drive, winning by 12.5s.

Carlos Sainz made it another podium finish in the lead Ferrari with a strong drive, overtaking Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the final stint of the race.

Leclerc recovered from a poor qualifying with an impressive drive to fourth - making the most of his one-stop strategy.

Norris finished fifth, while Fernando Alonso held off George Russell and Oscar Piastri to keep sixth.

Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 at Suzuka.

The race faced an early delay after Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crashed out on the first lap.

The red flag and Safety Car came out, before a grand prix which was dominated by differing strategies to cope with tyre degredation.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals damage suspicions as he explains George Russell swap
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
34 mins ago
George Russell addresses Oscar Piastri contact: ‘I would’ve been more upset if…’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 locks up under braking. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 locks up under braking. Formula 1…
F1
News
41 mins ago
Carlos Sainz confesses next F1 move depends on rival drivers deciding first
3rd place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
3rd place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Marc Marquez branded a “wolf” who is vying to match Valentino Rossi’s glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes justify F1 Japanese GP strategy after Lewis Hamilton radio query
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula…

Latest News

F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in Japan after early delay for big crash
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
F1
News
1 hour ago
Cooldown room at F1 Japanese GP reacts to Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash
The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, race winner; Carlos
The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Japanese Grand Prix red-flagged after first lap Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crash at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crash at the start of the Japanese Grand…