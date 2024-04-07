2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 4

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 53 Laps 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +12.535s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +20.866s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +26.522s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +29.700s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +44.272s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +45.951s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +47.525s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +48.626s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +1 Lap Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber DNF Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNF Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team DNF

Max Verstappen stormed to his third victory of the season with a dominant display at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He hit back after his first DNF in over two years in Australia with a commanding drive, winning by 12.5s.

Carlos Sainz made it another podium finish in the lead Ferrari with a strong drive, overtaking Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the final stint of the race.

Leclerc recovered from a poor qualifying with an impressive drive to fourth - making the most of his one-stop strategy.

Norris finished fifth, while Fernando Alonso held off George Russell and Oscar Piastri to keep sixth.

Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 at Suzuka.

The race faced an early delay after Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crashed out on the first lap.

The red flag and Safety Car came out, before a grand prix which was dominated by differing strategies to cope with tyre degredation.