2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 4
Results from the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|53 Laps
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+12.535s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+20.866s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+26.522s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+29.700s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+44.272s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+45.951s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+47.525s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+48.626s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|DNF
Max Verstappen stormed to his third victory of the season with a dominant display at the Japanese Grand Prix.
He hit back after his first DNF in over two years in Australia with a commanding drive, winning by 12.5s.
Carlos Sainz made it another podium finish in the lead Ferrari with a strong drive, overtaking Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the final stint of the race.
Leclerc recovered from a poor qualifying with an impressive drive to fourth - making the most of his one-stop strategy.
Norris finished fifth, while Fernando Alonso held off George Russell and Oscar Piastri to keep sixth.
Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 at Suzuka.
The race faced an early delay after Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crashed out on the first lap.
The red flag and Safety Car came out, before a grand prix which was dominated by differing strategies to cope with tyre degredation.