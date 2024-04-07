Max Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in Japan after early delay for big crash

Max Verstappen made it three wins from four races in F1 2024 as he led another Red Bull 1-2 in Japan.

Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan

Max Verstappen led Red Bull’s third 1-2 finish of the season ahead of teammate Sergio Perez in a red-flagged F1 Japanese Grand Prix. 

Red Bull’s reigning world champion was once again in complete control on his way to claiming a third win from the opening four races and further extend his early championship lead.

Having run Verstappen close during a tight battle for pole position in qualifying, Perez was no match for his teammate in the race and had to settle for a distant second.

"It was very nice," Verstappen said. "The critical bit was the start to stay ahead and after that the car got better and better for me throughout the race, I don't know if it had to do with the clouds coming in.

"Everything went well - pit stops, strategy. It couldn't have been any better.

"The last race was a little hiccup the last race but very happy we are here back on top. Great fans and in front of Honda as well, it's fantastic to win here."

Carlos Sainz beat his one-stopping teammate Charles Leclerc to claim the final spot on the podium and head a Ferrari 3-4 ahead of Lando Norris, who finished a strong fifth for McLaren.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 as Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 as Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01…

The race was suspended for around half an hour after a big crash involving RB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Williams driver Alex Albon on the opening lap.

Ricciardo and Albon tangled on the run to Turn 3 as they squabbled for position and were sent spinning off into the barriers. Both drivers were unhurt but the red flag was thrown to enable barrier repairs to be carried out. 

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took sixth, while Mercedes’ George Russell overtook McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on the penultimate lap to grab seventh.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled with balance in his W15 as he endured a frustrating run to ninth, having voluntarily swapped positions with his teammate during the early stages.

Home hero Yuki Tsunoda secured an important point for RB as he completed the top 10. 

