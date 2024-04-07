The race will restart at 6:32am UK time.
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from the Japanese Grand Prix.
- The race will start at 6am BST.
Follow all of the action from Suzuka here with the Crash.net live blog.
Confirmed by the FIA: Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Tsunoda, Ocon, Gasly, Stroll, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.
Replays show Ricciardo drifting over into Albon's path, causing the pair to collide and sent into the tyre barrier.
The tyre barrier will need to be repaired hence the red flag.
Albon and Ricciardo are out of the race.
Verstappen keeps the lead into Turn 1 from Perez, Norris and Alonso.
Here we go then...
Softs for Alonso, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon, Ocon, Stroll, Gasly and Sargeant.
Mediums for everyone else.
Our prediction for the race... Verstappen, Perez and Norris.
So we're not expecting an exciting one!
How can you watch the Japanese Grand Prix?
All of the information you need ahead of the race...
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Japanese Grand Prix.
The action kicks off in just 20 minutes' time - so stay with us as we build up to the race.