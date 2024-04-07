Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
LIVE

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Follow all of the action from Suzuka here with the Crash.net live blog. 

07 Apr 2024
06:22
News from the FIA

The race will restart at 6:32am UK time.

06:17
Restart order

Confirmed by the FIA: Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Tsunoda, Ocon, Gasly, Stroll, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.

06:08
Order at the red flag

Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Tsunoda, Ocon, Gasly, Stroll, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.

06:07
Ricciardo

Replays show Ricciardo drifting over into Albon's path, causing the pair to collide and sent into the tyre barrier.

The tyre barrier will need to be repaired hence the red flag.

06:05
Red flag

Albon and Ricciardo are out of the race.

06:04
Verstappen leads

Verstappen keeps the lead into Turn 1 from Perez, Norris and Alonso.

06:03
Start

Here we go then... 

05:58
Tyres

Softs for Alonso, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon, Ocon, Stroll, Gasly and Sargeant. 

Mediums for everyone else.

05:56
Five minutes to go now

Our prediction for the race... Verstappen, Perez and Norris.

So we're not expecting an exciting one!

05:48
The grid

Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon, Ocon, Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.

05:46
How to watch the race at Suzuka

How can you watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

All of the information you need ahead of the race... 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1…
05:44
Welcome!

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The action kicks off in just 20 minutes' time - so stay with us as we build up to the race.