That's Friday practice done and dusted in Mexico. Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to practice and much more.
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 Friday practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Sainz remains fastest in FP2 ahead of Piastri, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Norris.
He slots into fifth on the mediums (2024 tyres), 0.249s down on Sainz's time.
Not a lot happening in terms of fast lap times but most of the grid is still out there testing next year's tyres.
Sainz, Piastri, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Magnussen, Hamilton, Bottas, Perez, Norris and Lawson.
No changes to the order as teams continue to test Pirelli's rubber for next year. A bit of a boring session on the whole.
Verstappen won't drive again in FP2 due to the PU issue.
Sainz, Piastri, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Magnussen, Hamilton, Bottas, Perez, Norris and Lawson is the top 10.
That's according to Sky's Rachel Brookes after his engine issue.
Sainz is fastest ahead of Piastri, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Magnussen, Hamilton, Bottas, Perez, Norris and Lawson.
He's told to return to the pit lane. A far from ideal session for the Dutchman.
Sainz sets a 1m17.699s now as he remains on top, 0.178s clear of Piastri. Tsunoda, Magnussen and Perez round out the top five.
With 53 minutes on the clock, FP2 is back underway in Mexico.
The top 10 currently: Sainz, Lawson, Piastri, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Colapinto, Perez, Russell and Bottas.
No sign of the session restarting just yet as Russell's car is cleared and the barrier is repaired.
The order under red flag conditions: Sainz, Lawson, Piastri, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Colapinto, Perez, Russell and Bottas.
Russell has crashed his Mercedes. The session has been halted.
Verstappen told Red Bull: "This noise is very disturbing, this can't be normal?"
He's now in the pit lane.
"I still hear a weird noise... in the engine," he reports.
Verstappen is then told by his engineer GP to come into the pit lane.
Sainz sets a 1m18.276s to go 0.7s clear at the top of the order. The entire field is running on Pirelli's test tyres for next year at the moment.
The five drivers who missed FP1 are allowed to run on this year's tyres for 30 minutes later on.
A 1m19.030s for Piastri, 0.026s ahead of Perez at the top of the order.
A 1m19.056s for the home hero, which puts him less than a tenth ahead of Bottas. Hamilton, Gasly and Norris complete the top five in the early stages of FP2.
1m19.895s is the first time on the board from Norris. He's running on the test tyre as Pirelli gains data on their tyres for next year.