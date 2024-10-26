2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman
The results from Friday practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix:

Practice 2

2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m17.699s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.877s
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m17.878s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m17.887s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m17.948s
6Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.239s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.279s
8Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.351s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.392s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m18.560s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.579s
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.621s
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.656s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.890s
15Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m18.908s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.942s
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.980s
18George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.041s
19Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull RacingNo Time Set
20Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingNo Time Set

Carlos Sainz set the pace in second practice for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The session was extended by 30 minutes, allowing all the teams to test Pirelli's tyres for next year.

This meant the session was fairly unrepresentative pace-wise.

Max Verstappen lost out on some running due to a PU issue.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.998s
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m18.315s
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m18.699s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.839s
5Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.904s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m18.958s
7Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.996s
8Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.048s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m19.093s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.094s
11Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m19.109s
12Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.200s
13Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m19.295s
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.335s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.340s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.600s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m19.812s
18Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.819s
19Robert ShwartzmanISRStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.988s
20Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari1m21.256s

George Russell led the way in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, 0.3s ahead of Sainz.

It was a hectic first hour of practice with two red flags.

The first was caused by a piece of debris on the start-finish straight, while the second was more dramatic.

Alex Albon lost control of his Williams when coming up behind Oliver Bearman, causing a collision in the process.

Read More

