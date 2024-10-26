2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

The results from Friday practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix:

Practice 2

2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m17.699s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m17.877s 3 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m17.878s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m17.887s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m17.948s 6 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m18.239s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.279s 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.351s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.392s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m18.560s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.579s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m18.621s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.656s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.890s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m18.908s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.942s 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.980s 18 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.041s 19 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing No Time Set 20 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing No Time Set

Carlos Sainz set the pace in second practice for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The session was extended by 30 minutes, allowing all the teams to test Pirelli's tyres for next year.

This meant the session was fairly unrepresentative pace-wise.

Max Verstappen lost out on some running due to a PU issue.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.998s 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m18.315s 3 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m18.699s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.839s 5 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m18.904s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m18.958s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.996s 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.048s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m19.093s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.094s 11 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m19.109s 12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.200s 13 Pato O'Ward MEX McLaren F1 Team 1m19.295s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.335s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.340s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.600s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m19.812s 18 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.819s 19 Robert Shwartzman ISR Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.988s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.256s

George Russell led the way in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, 0.3s ahead of Sainz.

It was a hectic first hour of practice with two red flags.

The first was caused by a piece of debris on the start-finish straight, while the second was more dramatic.

Alex Albon lost control of his Williams when coming up behind Oliver Bearman, causing a collision in the process.