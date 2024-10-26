2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
The results from Friday practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix:
Practice 2
|2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m17.699s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.877s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m17.878s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m17.887s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.948s
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.239s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.279s
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.351s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.392s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m18.560s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.579s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.621s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.656s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.890s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m18.908s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.942s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.980s
|18
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.041s
|19
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No Time Set
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|No Time Set
Carlos Sainz set the pace in second practice for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
The session was extended by 30 minutes, allowing all the teams to test Pirelli's tyres for next year.
This meant the session was fairly unrepresentative pace-wise.
Max Verstappen lost out on some running due to a PU issue.
Practice 1
|2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.998s
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m18.315s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m18.699s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.839s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.904s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m18.958s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.996s
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.048s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m19.093s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.094s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m19.109s
|12
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.200s
|13
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.295s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.335s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.340s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.600s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m19.812s
|18
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.819s
|19
|Robert Shwartzman
|ISR
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.988s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m21.256s
George Russell led the way in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, 0.3s ahead of Sainz.
It was a hectic first hour of practice with two red flags.
The first was caused by a piece of debris on the start-finish straight, while the second was more dramatic.
Alex Albon lost control of his Williams when coming up behind Oliver Bearman, causing a collision in the process.