McLaren bring ‘heavily revised floor’ to F1 Mexico City GP

McLaren have brought a revised floor design to this weekend’s F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Amid their ongoing world championship battle with Red Bull, McLaren are the only front-running team to bring performance-specific upgrades to Mexico.

As well as circuit-specific updates including a new engine cover and cooling louvres to combat cooling at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, McLaren will debut a “heavily revised” floor design featuring “geometric changes in all areas” this weekend.

The upgrade, which was originally meant to be part of the package McLaren introduced at the United States Grand Prix last time out, will result in an "increase of aerodynamic load across all conditions".

McLaren lead Red Bull in the constructors’ championship by 40 points with five grands prix remaining in 2024, while Lando Norris is 57 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull have brought only circuit-specific changes to their RB20, including a revised engine cover and front corner, while Ferrari have additional bodywork exit louvres.

Mercedes have not submitted any upgrades for this weekend’s race.

Williams and RB have brought similar updates to improve cooling, though Red Bull’s sister team have updates to floor fences and the floor edge of their car amid their battle with Haas for sixth place in the constructors’.