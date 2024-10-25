Six wild ways Red Bull could replace Sergio Perez

Red Bull have plenty of options to replace Sergio Perez - some are within their grasp, others are far more ambitious.

Perez’s future remains under scrutiny at this weekend’s F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, his home race.

A streak of 14 grands prix without a podium has piled pressure onto Perez who admits his season has been “terrible”.

Here’s five ways Red Bull could rejig their driver line-up.

Oscar Piastri

Red Bull’s claim that they are interested in their rival’s McLaren’s Oscar Piastri caused a stir in Mexico.

“Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation,” Helmut Marko claimed to F1-Insider.com about Piastri’s manager.

Piastri responded: “Definitely not. “I’m very happy where I am.”

Piastri is tied to McLaren until the end of 2026 so would be an incredibly difficult driver for Red Bull to obtain.

Any interest in him would have to wait until the end of 2025, at least, when Piastri would have only a year remaining at McLaren.

Whether Red Bull deem that a gamble worth taking - to leave Perez in situ for the next year while they wait to approach Piastri - remains to be seen.

The logic of chasing Piastri is obvious - the young Australian has become a grand prix winner this year, and alongside Lando Norris is key to McLaren overthrowing Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Marko’s claim about Piastri’s manager might, of course, be a naughty way to try and destabilise Red Bull’s main rival.

Franco Colapinto

Williams driver Franco Colapinto is the elephant in the room.

As a mid-season replacement for the under-performing Logan Sargeant, Colapinto’s mission was always temporary. Williams will welcome Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon in 2025.

The problem is that Colapinto’s drives has been so eye-catching but he has nowhere to race next season.

Audi/Sauber might take an interest in him but seem to be leaning more to Valtteri Bottas or Gabriel Bortoleto.

So, would Red Bull take a punt on Colapinto? Even if it meant putting him in their RB team and promoting one of their existing drivers alongside Verstappen?

Journalist Sam Power told the F1 Nation podcast: “Would Franco be a good fit for Red Bull? He’s a driver who has done an unbelievable job in deputising, like Liam Lawson did.

“He opens up a new market and demographic in Argentina which Formula 1 hasn’t had for a long time.

“In which case, if you want to look at what to do in the future, he’s a strong candidate.”

Lawrence Barretto replied: “Helmut Marko is not afraid of making the tough decisions and he won’t want to miss out on a talent like Colapinto.”

George Russell

Red Bull’s claim that they were keeping a close eye on George Russell’s contract situation might have been to irk Mercedes.

Christian Horner name-checked Russell as a possible future option if Red Bull opt to look outside of their considerable junior driver pool.

“Christian is always trying to stir the s*** up,” Toto Wolff hit back.

But, Russell is out of contract at Mercedes in a year’s time. Next season, he will drive alongside Kimi Antonelli who will replace Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull could feasibly keep close tabs on Russell’s contract situation with a view to making an offer for 2026.

But, that might mean sticking with Perez until then.

Russell has always pledged loyalty to Mercedes whose engine plans for the new regulations in 2026 are reportedly the envy of F1 teams up and down the paddock, which could prove to be key in the driver market.

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson is the clearest and most obvious choice to replace Perez.

He has already been thrown in at the deep end as a mid-season replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at RB, and he hugely impressed in his first grand prix in Texas last week.

Lawson went from the back of the grid to a points scoring position, and Horner praised him as driving “like a veteran”.

The talk within the F1 paddock is that Lawson is effectively auditioning between now and the end of the season to be immediately promoted from RB into Perez’s car in 2025.

Lawson has the big opportunity at his fingertips. But will he actually do enough to prove to Red Bull that he is a significant upgrade on the experienced Perez?

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has been within the Red Bull driver programme for three years but has seldom been discussed seriously for the main drive, alongside Verstappen.

Tsunoda outperformed Ricciardo this season which effectively brought the spotlight on the veteran Aussie, who has now lost his drive.

If Tsunoda can also see off Lawson, his highly-rated new teammate, then Red Bull might take a shine to him.

He has major backers in Honda, the Japanese manufacturer who have always supported him career, and who are Red Bull’s partners.

Honda’s recommendation could lead to an end-of-season test in the Red Bull for Tsunoda.

There is an obvious pathway for him into the coveted drive in 2025, even if he hasn’t always seemed destined to be Verstappen’s teammate.

A Red Bull junior

The easiest way to replace Perez - and a method which Red Bull could control from start to finish - would be to promote Lawson or Tsunoda, then replace them at RB with somebody internal.

Red Bull have historically placed great faith in their junior driver pool.

Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad would seem to be at the top of the list.

Hadjar is currently second in the Formula 2 standings. Linblad is fourth in F3.

Would either be backed for a step up into F1?