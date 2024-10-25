Yuki Tsunoda twists Red Bull’s arm to test F1 car: “Honda helped me”

Yuki Tsunoda discusses Red Bull test

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has thanked Honda for pushing Red Bull into giving him a test in their F1 car.

Despite being within the Red Bull family since 2021, Tsunoda has rarely been mentioned as a serious candidate to be Max Verstappen’s teammate.

This season he outperformed RB teammate Daniel Ricciardo who has now been replaced by Liam Lawson.

Yet, Lawson is more regularly touted for the Red Bull drive than Tsunoda.

But Honda - the Japanese manufacturer who back Tsunoda and are partners of Red Bull - have interjected to request a test drive.

“It's a very good opportunity,” Tsunoda said to media including Crash.net in Mexico City. 

“At least I finally can show a bit of my driving and they just can see how I'm driving.

“I think it's very important. So at least it feels great. Finally, they're giving me an opportunity.

“I don't know if it still happens or not, but there's something even I heard from them directly. I try to maximise my opportunity.

“Definitely Honda helped me to push that testing. I am very appreciative of them.

“Obviously, I was pushing since the first race, as well, even for last year. I was able to show results that I [have] stepped a little bit more compared to last year and also there was a push to Red Bull as well.”

Tsunoda said about testing a Red Bull: “I think that this will happen, maybe… but with Red Bull Racing, you never know until the day.”

Tsunoda and Lawson - new RB teammate - have until the end of this season to impress Red Bull.

They know Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is under immense pressure and could be replaced for 2025, even though he is contracted by the team.

