Sergio Perez hit with “contract is useless” fear as Red Bull plot decision

Sergio Perez has been told “contracts are useless” by Helmut Marko.

The Red Bull driver has spent this season under immense pressure but remains in place alongside Max Verstappen at his home race this weekend, the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

But Liam Lawson’s arrival at RB, in Daniel Ricciardo’s place, adds a new threat to Perez.

"Perez has a contract, but Formula 1 is a meritocracy,” Red Bull advisor Marko told F1-Insider.

“If the performance is not right, contracts are useless.

“At the end of the season, we will sit down together and then decide who is the best teammate for Verstappen for Red Bull."

Ralf Schumacher analysed: "I don't mean it personally, but I think Sergio Perez's time is over.

“Red Bull should react. Liam Lawson has already proven what he is capable of in Austin. If he continues like this, there is no way around him."

Perez was handed a new contract in a show of faith earlier this year but hasn’t responded with the results that Red Bull want.

His run of 14 races without a podium has contributed to McLaren overthrowing Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ championship.

Still, Red Bull resisting calls to ditch him at the mid-way stage and instead got rid of the under-performing Ricciardo from their sister team.

Lawson’s impressive start in the RB last weekend - driving from the back of the grid to a points finish - is a reminder of his talent.

His teammate Yuki Tsunoda is also in the mix if Perez loses his place for 2025.