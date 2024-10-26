Clue leaks out about Ferrari 2025 F1 car to suit Lewis Hamilton

This is what Lewis Hamilton can look forward to...

Hamilton, Leclerc
Hamilton, Leclerc

Technical details about Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car - which Lewis Hamilton will drive - have been reported in Italy.

Hamilton will make the seismic switch from Mercedes to Ferrari next year.

He will inherit a car which is currently not as competitive as the Red Bull or the McLaren.

Ferrari’s car next year has been given a code name of ‘Project 677’.

It will feature a pull rod suspension at the front, a major change from the current car’s push rod, Gazzetta report.

The rear will maintain its current pull rod scheme, which is in contrast to Red Bull or McLaren.

This is because Ferrari’s rear is the “cornerstone” of the car’s dynamics, the report claims.

The rear of the SF-24 is what essentially enables it to be the best F1 car at tyre management, particularly since its upgrades during the summer break.

However, it means Ferrari will continue to go against the grain. Their rivals favour a push rod at the rear.

The internal gearbox will, however, be situated in a slightly different location.

The cooling system will be “evolved” to allow the aerodynamicists more freedom with the lower section of the sides, but it is described as “no upheaval”.

Ferrari’s technical team has also experienced some major changes ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Enrico Cardile will leave, and head to Aston Martin to become their technical director.

Loic Serra, who recently arrived at Ferrari from Mercedes, will be the chassis technical director.

Serra and Hamilton worked together at Mercedes.

