2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in sprint qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.
- Sprint qualifying kicked off at 9:30pm UK time
He's inevitable...
Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Norris and Hulkenberg.
Verstappen beats Perez by 0.2s to take top spot.
A 1m27.876s for Perez - can Verstappen beat it?
All 10 cars are out on track for the SQ3 shootout.
The final shootout is underway. All drivers are required to run on the softs here.
Knocked out: Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen and Tsunoda.
Hamilton reports: "I hit the wall".
He slots into fourth-place in the Red Bull, 0.4s down on Norris' benchmark.
Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen, Tsunoda and Verstappen.
Norris returns to the top of the order now. A 1m27.597s for the McLaren driver.
Perez sets a 1m27.865s, 0.5s clear of Stroll.
Teams will be required to run on new mediums again.
He drops to 20th on the grid for the sprint.
Albon, Gasly, Zhou, Bottas and Sargeant.
A number of drivers are improving, including Magnussen, who has put his Haas third overall.
A 1m27.939s for Norris, putting him 0.2s clear of Verstappen.
Even though he missed practice, Leclerc seems to be on the pace. He slots into third overall.
Five minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Tsunoda, Stroll, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris and Leclerc.
Zhou, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Albon and Bottas are in the drop-zone.
Just 0.038s between Verstappen and Piastri at the top of the timesheets.
A tenth between the two Aston Martins as Zhou completes the top three. Sainz and Bottas round out the top five.
A tricky start for Leclerc as he looks to get up to speed having missed most of FP1. He briefly runs off the track on his first lap.