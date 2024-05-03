Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in sprint qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.

  • Sprint qualifying kicked off at 9:30pm UK time
03 May 2024
22:26
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news from Miami following sprint qualifying.

We'll be back for the sprint tomorrow evening at 5pm UK time.

22:23
Full results for sprint qualifying

The full order from Miami can be found here

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6…
22:16
It's pole for Verstappen!

He's inevitable...

Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Norris and Hulkenberg.

22:14
Verstappen topples Perez

Verstappen beats Perez by 0.2s to take top spot.

22:14
Perez leads the way

A 1m27.876s for Perez - can Verstappen beat it? 

22:12
Cars on track

All 10 cars are out on track for the SQ3 shootout.

22:08
SQ3 underway!

The final shootout is underway. All drivers are required to run on the softs here.

22:00
Both Mercedes out in SQ2

Knocked out: Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen and Tsunoda.

22:00
Chequered flag

Hamilton reports: "I hit the wall".

21:59
Verstappen only fourth

He slots into fourth-place in the Red Bull, 0.4s down on Norris' benchmark. 

21:57
In the drop-zone currently

Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen, Tsunoda and Verstappen.

21:54
Mighty pace from McLaren

Norris returns to the top of the order now. A 1m27.597s for the McLaren driver. 

21:53
Times continue to tumble

Perez sets a 1m27.865s, 0.5s clear of Stroll. 

21:49
SQ2 is underway!

Teams will be required to run on new mediums again. 

21:44
Lap time deleted for Albon

He drops to 20th on the grid for the sprint.

21:43
Out in Q1

Albon, Gasly, Zhou, Bottas and Sargeant. 

21:42
Chequered flag

A number of drivers are improving, including Magnussen, who has put his Haas third overall. 

21:41
Norris storms to top spot

A 1m27.939s for Norris, putting him 0.2s clear of Verstappen.

21:39
Good lap from Leclerc

Even though he missed practice, Leclerc seems to be on the pace. He slots into third overall. 

21:37
Current order

Five minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Tsunoda, Stroll, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris and Leclerc.

Zhou, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Albon and Bottas are in the drop-zone.

21:36
Tight at the top

Just 0.038s between Verstappen and Piastri at the top of the timesheets. 

21:35
Stroll leads the way

A tenth between the two Aston Martins as Zhou completes the top three. Sainz and Bottas round out the top five.

21:33
A moment for Leclerc

A tricky start for Leclerc as he looks to get up to speed having missed most of FP1. He briefly runs off the track on his first lap.

21:31
SQ1 is underway in MiamI!
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
21:27
A Haas reunion
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand…