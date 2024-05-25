Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,…

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice - as it happened

Lap times from final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

25 May 2024
12:41
Results

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

12:36
Chequered flag

Charles Leclerc fastest, Max Verstappen second.

12:34
Top 10

Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Tsunoda and Alonso.

12:27
Better lap from Verstappen

He improves again to get within 0.2s of Leclerc.

12:24
Verstappen into second

But he's nearly 0.6s off the pace.

12:23
Great lap from Tsunoda

He propels himself up to fourth in the RB. Ricciardo is down in 18th in the other car.

12:20
Order into the final 10 minutes

Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Magnussen and Stroll.

12:15
Mighty lap from Leclerc

He sets a 1m11.369s to go 0.6s clear at the top of the pile.

12:13
Alonso moves up the order

After a lenghty time in the garage, Alonso gets to work and moves into second. He's a tenth off Leclerc.

Russell moves into third.

12:09
The order with 20 minutes to go

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Piastri, Norris, Albon, Magnussen, Hamilton and Gasly.

12:07
Leclerc improves yet again

This time it's a 1m11.977s for the Ferrari driver.

12:06
Hamilton back out on track

A new set of tyres for Hamilton. He narrowly manages to keep it out of the barrier following a major moment. 

12:04
Leclerc improves again

He sets a 1m12.092s now to extend his advantage to 0.4s over Verstappen.

12:02
Leclerc lowers the benchmark

He sets a 1m12.242s which puts him over 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. Tsunoda moves into third with a strong lap in the RB.

11:59
Order with 30 minutes on the clock

Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Magnussen, Albon, Norris, Russell, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

11:57
Leclerc takes to the top

A 1m12.521s puts Leclerc back at the top of the timesheets, while Verstappen slots into third. 

11:55
Piastri improves again

Piastri improves to a 1m12.684s, 0.4s ahead of Leclerc in second.

11:52
All change at the front

Piastri lowers the benchmark to a 1m12.875s, 0.5s ahead of Russell.

11:50
Verstappen's first time of the day

That puts him fifth overall, 0.5s off Hulkenberg's top time.

11:49
Russell storms to the top

A 1m13.988s for Russell to make it a Mercedes 1-2. 19 of the 20 cars are now on track.

11:47
FP3 back underway

Bottas' Sauber has been cleared.

11:45
Bottas damages his front suspension
11:43
Red flag

Bottas has crashed.

11:40
Hamilton storms to the top now

A 1m14.104s for Hamilton puts him 0.5s clear of Magnussen.

11:39
Magnussen sets the first time of the day

Only a 1m14.683s for Magnussen - over three seconds off the best times from yesterday.