2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice - as it happened
Lap times from final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc fastest, Max Verstappen second.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Tsunoda and Alonso.
He improves again to get within 0.2s of Leclerc.
But he's nearly 0.6s off the pace.
He propels himself up to fourth in the RB. Ricciardo is down in 18th in the other car.
Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Magnussen and Stroll.
He sets a 1m11.369s to go 0.6s clear at the top of the pile.
After a lenghty time in the garage, Alonso gets to work and moves into second. He's a tenth off Leclerc.
Russell moves into third.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Piastri, Norris, Albon, Magnussen, Hamilton and Gasly.
This time it's a 1m11.977s for the Ferrari driver.
A new set of tyres for Hamilton. He narrowly manages to keep it out of the barrier following a major moment.
He sets a 1m12.092s now to extend his advantage to 0.4s over Verstappen.
He sets a 1m12.242s which puts him over 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. Tsunoda moves into third with a strong lap in the RB.
Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Magnussen, Albon, Norris, Russell, Hulkenberg and Gasly.
A 1m12.521s puts Leclerc back at the top of the timesheets, while Verstappen slots into third.
Piastri improves to a 1m12.684s, 0.4s ahead of Leclerc in second.
Piastri lowers the benchmark to a 1m12.875s, 0.5s ahead of Russell.
That puts him fifth overall, 0.5s off Hulkenberg's top time.
A 1m13.988s for Russell to make it a Mercedes 1-2. 19 of the 20 cars are now on track.
Bottas' Sauber has been cleared.
Bottas has crashed.
A 1m14.104s for Hamilton puts him 0.5s clear of Magnussen.
Only a 1m14.683s for Magnussen - over three seconds off the best times from yesterday.