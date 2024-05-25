2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.369s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.566s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.710s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m11.901s 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.923s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.968s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.979s 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.988s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m11.991s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.087s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.144s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m12.180s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.192s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.216s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.331s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.472s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m12.703s 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m12.829s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.830s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber No Time Set

Charles Leclerc continued his strong weekend as he set the fastest time in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc was just under 0.2s clear of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was also up there again having topped the timesheets in FP1. Hamilton was just under 0.4s shy of the lead Ferrari. Oscar Piastri was fourth-fastest ahead of Sergio Perez.

George Russell was sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso.