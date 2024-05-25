2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.369s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.566s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.710s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.901s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.923s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.968s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.979s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.988s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m11.991s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.087s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.144s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m12.180s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.192s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.216s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.331s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.472s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m12.703s
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m12.829s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.830s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|No Time Set
Charles Leclerc continued his strong weekend as he set the fastest time in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc was just under 0.2s clear of Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton was also up there again having topped the timesheets in FP1. Hamilton was just under 0.4s shy of the lead Ferrari. Oscar Piastri was fourth-fastest ahead of Sergio Perez.
George Russell was sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso.