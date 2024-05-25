2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m11.369s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.566s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.710s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m11.901s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.923s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.968s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m11.979s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.988s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m11.991s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.087s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.144s
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m12.180s
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.192s
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.216s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.331s
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.472s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m12.703s
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m12.829s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.830s
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick SauberNo Time Set

Charles Leclerc continued his strong weekend as he set the fastest time in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc was just under 0.2s clear of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was also up there again having topped the timesheets in FP1. Hamilton was just under 0.4s shy of the lead Ferrari. Oscar Piastri was fourth-fastest ahead of Sergio Perez.

George Russell was sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso.

