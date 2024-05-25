Bullish Toto Wolff delivers update on his future as Mercedes boss

"I am going to stay a co-owner of this business, whether I am team principal or CEO or chairman"

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director.

Toto Wolff insists he will stay involved at the top of the Mercedes F1 team despite their ongoing difficulties.

Wolff insisted that his eventual replacement as team principal has not yet been identified.

Billionaire Wolff works as the team boss and the chief executive, and is a 33% owner of the F1 team.

But Mercedes are now into their third year of lagging badly behind Red Bull.

“I have always been very self-critical and introspective,” Wolff told the PA news agency.

“Is this what I am good at? Am I working in something that I understand and I feel I can contribute?

“I ask myself that question all the time, for 30 years and the decision I have taken is that I am a co-owner of this business and I am going to stay a co-owner of this business, whether I am team principal or CEO or chairman.

“I have had it in the past where suddenly you have that moment where you think there is somebody that could do this better, whether that is because they have more energy, more intelligence, more knowledge, or more compassion.

“That day will come but jointly (with co-owners’ Ineos and Mercedes-Benz AG) we have not identified who the next person will be.

“I still love it. Maybe one day I wake up and I don’t love it.

“There might be a stone falling on my head and I am not team principal anymore. But this is the destiny I am choosing with my co-shareholders.

“I have signed a new three-year contract and I am going to be the most permanent unless I die, but maybe in various roles in the top management.”

Wolff penned a new contract to signal his intention to stay in charge of the F1 team earlier this year.

Mercedes have not won an F1 grand prix since late-2022 in Brazil via George Russell.

