Red Bull locks in another senior figure to new F1 deal after Adrian Newey loss

Red Bull chief F1 engineer Paul Monaghan has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Paul Monaghan has signed a new contract with Red Bull
Paul Monaghan has signed a new contract with Red Bull

Red Bull have tied down their chief F1 engineer Paul Monaghan to a new contract, Crash.net has learned.

The long-serving Monaghan, who has been with Red Bull since 2005, has agreed terms on a new deal with the reigning world champions, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to us.

It comes as Red Bull have secured several key figures to new contracts in the wake of Adrian Newey’s shock departure.

Chief technical officer Newey, regarded as F1’s greatest-ever designer, has successfully negotiated an early release from Red Bull that will allow him to leave in the first quarter of 2025.

Newey’s impending departure, amid the controversy that has surrounded team principal Christian Horner since the start of the season, has led to suggestions that Red Bull could lose other key personnel.

It is understood that technical director Pierre Wache committed to a fresh long-term contract before the start of the campaign after rumours linked the Frenchmen with a switch to Ferrari.

Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Enrico Balbo and head of performance engineering Ben Waterhouse have also penned contract renewals to remain with the team.

The future of sporting director Jonathan Wheatley could be Red Bull’s next concern after reports emerged over the Miami Grand Prix weekend claiming he could quit the team.

Horner recently shrugged off talk of a mass exodus from Red Bull, saying: "I don't have any concern of the strength in depth. Of course, there is always going to be movement between teams.

"I don't know how many people we or RB have employed from McLaren this year. Mercedes, we have taken 220 people out of HPP into Red Bull Powertrains.

"So, when we are talking about losing people, I would be a bit more worried about the 220 than maybe one or two CVs."

