Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.-
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,…

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

24 May 2024
17:04
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction to a busy Friday from Monaco.

17:04
Full times from Friday in Monaco

The full classification from the two Friday practice sessions in Monaco

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
17:00
Chequered flag

Leclerc on top ahead of Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Stroll, Perez, Albon and Russell.

16:51
Into the final 10 minutes

All of the drivers are getting a taste for heavier fuel ahead of the race on Sunday. 

16:49
A brief yellow for Leclerc

He takes to the escape road at Turn 1. No damage done to his car though. 

16:45
On track in Monaco
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 passes a marshal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 passes a marshal. Formula 1 World…
16:40
Order with 20 minutes to go

Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Stroll, Perez, Albon and Russell.

16:36
Good lap from Hamilton

He moves into second, within two-tenths of Leclerc.

16:34
Leclerc dominant in FP1
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 locks up under braking. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 locks up under braking. Formula 1…
16:30
30 minutes on the clock

Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Albon, Hamilton and Hulkenberg. 

16:26
Leclerc on the softs

Leclerc goes 0.535s ahead of Verstappen as he gets to work on the red-mark softs.

16:25
Soft tyre runs

Perez moves into second on the softs but he gets nowhear near Leclerc's top time. 0.7s between the top two.

16:23
Current order

Leclerc, Albon, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Alonso, Norris, Stroll and Russell.

16:18
No one get near Leclerc

His time is now a 1m11.573s - just under one-second ahead of Hamilton.

16:16
Leclerc lowers the benchmark again

It's now a 1m12.125s for Leclerc, putting him 0.7s ahead of Piastri, who has just slotted into second.

16:12
Leclerc improves again

He lowers his benchmark to a 1m12.260s, 0.7s ahead of Hamilton.

Sainz slots into P5, 1.0s off his teammate. 

16:09
Mega lap from Leclerc

He puts 0.9s between himself and Verstappen.

16:09
Verstappen restores order

A 1m13.265s gives the Dutchman top spot ahead of Hamilton. Russell and Norris complete the top four now.

16:06
Verstappen on top now

A 1m13.755s puts Verstappen fastest ahead of Russell.

That's soon beaten by Leclerc, who sets a 1m13.404s.

16:04
Perez leads the early stages

A 1m16.631s for the Red Bull driver but like in FP1, expect the times to tumble as drivers get up to speed.

16:02
19 of the 20 cars out on track

Only Albon is in the pit lane.

16:00
FP2 underway

Hamilton is the first driver out on track as FP2 kicks off.

15:43
Building up to FP2

Here's a recap of what happened in first practice 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
13:40
FP1 results

The full order from FP1 in Monaco 

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
13:30
Chequered flag

Hamilton fastest ahead of Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Sainz.