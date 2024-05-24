2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc on top ahead of Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Stroll, Perez, Albon and Russell.
All of the drivers are getting a taste for heavier fuel ahead of the race on Sunday.
He takes to the escape road at Turn 1. No damage done to his car though.
Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Stroll, Perez, Albon and Russell.
He moves into second, within two-tenths of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Albon, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.
Leclerc goes 0.535s ahead of Verstappen as he gets to work on the red-mark softs.
Perez moves into second on the softs but he gets nowhear near Leclerc's top time. 0.7s between the top two.
Leclerc, Albon, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Alonso, Norris, Stroll and Russell.
His time is now a 1m11.573s - just under one-second ahead of Hamilton.
It's now a 1m12.125s for Leclerc, putting him 0.7s ahead of Piastri, who has just slotted into second.
He lowers his benchmark to a 1m12.260s, 0.7s ahead of Hamilton.
Sainz slots into P5, 1.0s off his teammate.
He puts 0.9s between himself and Verstappen.
A 1m13.265s gives the Dutchman top spot ahead of Hamilton. Russell and Norris complete the top four now.
A 1m13.755s puts Verstappen fastest ahead of Russell.
That's soon beaten by Leclerc, who sets a 1m13.404s.
A 1m16.631s for the Red Bull driver but like in FP1, expect the times to tumble as drivers get up to speed.
Only Albon is in the pit lane.
Hamilton is the first driver out on track as FP2 kicks off.
Hamilton fastest ahead of Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Sainz.