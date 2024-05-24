2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Practice 2

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.278s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.466s 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.753s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.813s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.935s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.962s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.062s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.099s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m12.257s 10 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.260s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m12.349s 12 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.366s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.473s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.554s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.569s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m12.577s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.750s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m12.790s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.057s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.773s

Charles Leclerc dominated second pracrice in Monaco with a remarkable series of laps to top the timesheets in the principality. Leclerc ended 0.188s clear of Lewis Hamilton in FP2, with the seven-time world champion enjoying his strongest Ferrari of the season.

Aston Martin appeared to be in a better spot also as Fernando Alonso set the third-fastest time ahead of Max Verstappen.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.169s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.198s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.295s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.396s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m12.397s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.775s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.789s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m12.875s 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m12.901s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m12.954s 11 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.984s 12 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.229s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.248s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.390s 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m13.425s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.576s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m14.150s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.159s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.570s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.574s

Hamilton topped the timesheets for Mercedes in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Mercedes' strong performance on Fridays continued as George Russell finished in the top three as well.

Oscar Piastri split the top two with a strong display, while Lando Norris was fourth-fastest. Leclerc completed the top five with a strong lap on the mediums ahead of the Aston Martin pair. Yuju Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.