2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Practice 2
|2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.278s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.466s
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.753s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.813s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.935s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.962s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.062s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.099s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m12.257s
|10
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.260s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m12.349s
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.366s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.473s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.554s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.569s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m12.577s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.750s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m12.790s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.057s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.773s
Charles Leclerc dominated second pracrice in Monaco with a remarkable series of laps to top the timesheets in the principality. Leclerc ended 0.188s clear of Lewis Hamilton in FP2, with the seven-time world champion enjoying his strongest Ferrari of the season.
Aston Martin appeared to be in a better spot also as Fernando Alonso set the third-fastest time ahead of Max Verstappen.
Practice 1
|2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.169s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.198s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.295s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.396s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m12.397s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.775s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.789s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m12.875s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m12.901s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m12.954s
|11
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.984s
|12
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.229s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.248s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.390s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m13.425s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.576s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m14.150s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.159s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.570s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.574s
Hamilton topped the timesheets for Mercedes in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Mercedes' strong performance on Fridays continued as George Russell finished in the top three as well.
Oscar Piastri split the top two with a strong display, while Lando Norris was fourth-fastest. Leclerc completed the top five with a strong lap on the mediums ahead of the Aston Martin pair. Yuju Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.