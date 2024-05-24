2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Practice 2

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m11.278s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.466s
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.753s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.813s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.935s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m11.962s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.062s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.099s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m12.257s
10George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.260s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m12.349s
12Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.366s
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.473s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.554s
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.569s
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m12.577s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.750s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m12.790s
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.057s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.773s

Charles Leclerc dominated second pracrice in Monaco with a remarkable series of laps to top the timesheets in the principality. Leclerc ended 0.188s clear of Lewis Hamilton in FP2, with the seven-time world champion enjoying his strongest Ferrari of the season.

Aston Martin appeared to be in a better spot also as Fernando Alonso set the third-fastest time ahead of Max Verstappen.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.169s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.198s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.295s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.396s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m12.397s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.775s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.789s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m12.875s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m12.901s
10Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m12.954s
11Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.984s
12Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.229s
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.248s
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.390s
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m13.425s
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.576s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m14.150s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.159s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.570s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.574s

Hamilton topped the timesheets for Mercedes in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Mercedes' strong performance on Fridays continued as George Russell finished in the top three as well.

Oscar Piastri split the top two with a strong display, while Lando Norris was fourth-fastest. Leclerc completed the top five with a strong lap on the mediums ahead of the Aston Martin pair. Yuju Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.

