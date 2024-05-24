Toto Wolff details updated Mercedes plan to lure Max Verstappen

"I have to wait for the moment..."

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…

Toto Wolff has conceded Mercedes face an uphill battle in his bid to steal Max Verstappen away from F1 rivals Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton’s shock decision to quit Mercedes and join Ferrari next season has left a vacant seat at Mercedes alongside George Russell, with several drivers including Carlos Sainz - who Hamilton will replace - linked with the drive.

Mercedes protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli is believed to be the team’s first-choice to replace the seven-time world champion but Wolff is keen not to place additional pressure on the 17-year-old Italian, who is competing in his rookie Formula 2 campaign.

Wolff has openly admitted he would “love” to take advantage of the turmoil that has surrounded Red Bull since the start of the season in the wake of the controversy around team principal Christian Horner by poaching Verstappen from the reigning world champions.

But Wolff knows that will be a hard sell to the triple world champion given Mercedes’ current lack of competitiveness.

“Max is not going to get in a car that is not competitive and at the moment we are not competitive enough to lure a world champion,” Wolff told the PA News agency at the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, Wolff pointed to McLaren’s resurgence as an example of how quickly teams’ fortunes can change during the season.

“But we have to see how the next months go,” Wolff added. 

“Look at McLaren. If we can put four tenths on the car, we will be very competitive. 

"I have to wait for the moment. There is no urgency.”

Wolff had previously spoken positively of Carlos Sainz, another option for Mercedes' 2025 seat.

But Wolff insisted he would not move quickly to snap up Sainz for 2025, admitting: “I’m prepared to compromise in certain decisions."

Verstappen has repeatedly insisted that he is happy at Red Bull despite uncertainty surrounding his future. The Dutchman is under contract with Red Bull until 2028.

Following the news of Red Bull technical guru Adrian Newey’s impending exit, Verstappen said he is not considering his future.

“Like I said before, I think it’s important to always have the quickest car, because that makes it a lot easier to think about what is right,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have a really strong group of people that maybe aren’t talked enough about in the press in general.

“That’s fine, they know what they have to do, they know what they are worth to the team, and they know how important they have been for the current success as well with the car. We just keep on working.”

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
News
11m ago
Newgarden: Team Penske "have really turned the page” ahead of Indy500
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
MotoGP
News
25m ago
Yamaha and Honda display new aero upgrades in Barcelona
Yamaha aero in Barcelona
Yamaha aero in Barcelona
IndyCar
News
26m ago
Alex Palou "has some work to do” ahead of the Indy500
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
MotoGP
40m ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton fastest from Oscar Piastri in red-flagged first Monaco GP practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff details updated Mercedes plan to lure Max Verstappen
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
PIC: Jorge Martin drags his shoulder in Catalunya FP1
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, shoulder down, Catalan MotoGP 2024
F1
2h ago
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice Day.-
Scenic Monaco. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,…